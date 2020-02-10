All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Monday's episode, Adam Carriker breaks down Nebraska's middle linebackers for the 2020 season.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
There's something just a little bit different about today's show. I can't quite put my -- oh -- I'm not in our lovely lovely studio. I'm sitting in my truck. Now why would I be sitting in my truck recording my show? This is not a gut reaction. What is going on?
Well, this is what happens when you're the dad of six. All right, and you have a daughter in basketball and hockey. Another daughter in basketball and hockey. You got a daughter in softball. You got a daughter in gymnastics. You got a son who is in baseball and basketball. Ladies and gentlemen, we are not bored. Oh, that doesn't include our two-year-old who just grabs everything she can see because she wants to play everything under God's hot sun.
I'm a very, very lucky and blessed man. But what do you do? What do you do when you can't get into the office or into the studio and do what you normally do? Well you do what everyone else does, and you work from your vehicle.
So I hope you guys enjoyed this video. As much as I'm gonna enjoy doing it.
All right, so let's talk about the quarterbacks of the defense. Let's talk about the middle linebacker. The mic linebacker. The guys who be making the calls, the audibles, getting everyone set up, the QB of the defense.
Here my thoughts on the middle linebackers. Now first and foremost, I'm not going to mention every single solitary soul on the roster because in the past I've had people say what about this guy? What about this guy? What about them? You want your name mentioned? Earn it. All right, so here we go.
Here's some just some guys to keep your eye on. All right, now there are currently seven scholarship middle linebackers with the Huskers. Six are on campus, and keep your eyes on those walk-ons. Personally, I enjoy watching them probably more than anybody because I love the surprises. And I'll give you one name to specifically keep your eye on. That's walk-on sophomore Luke Reimer.
Now some of the guys with more experience on this team are senior middle linebackers Collin Miller and Will Honas. They should be leading the charge at least early on, but there's a lot of young talent. But keep your eye on redshirt freshman from Omaha Nick Henrich and also true freshman Keyshawn Greene. Now when he joined this recruiting class, some people started to look at the class a little bit different. Some people even said, "Hey, he might be the Big Ten Defensive Freshman of the Year." Now those are lofty expectations for a guy who's never stepped foot on campus yet, but the excitement is there.
Now it would be great. It would be phenomenally phenomenal, if you could get at least a three-man rotation in those two. In a 3-4 defense, there's two middle linebackers. Get a three-man rotation at that two middle linebacker spot, if not a four-man rotation, especially if those young guys start to step up.
You build depth for now and experience for the future. Ladies and gentlemen, that'd be perfect.
Tune in Wednesday. Check out my interview with Grant Wistrom the greatest defensive end of all time.
And until then Husker Nation, go Big Red, and always remember to throw the bones!
