Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we check the pulse of Husker nation. Brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas. I know that my scale did not, but Sam McKewon just came out with his Big Ten bowl predictions.
Now, Sam is a pretty smart guy, does a very good job following the Huskers and honestly predicting the outcome of games. In fact, out of his last 98 predictions he's made when it comes to games, his record is 77-21. For all you math majors out there, or people like me who just need a calculator, that means he is right 79% of the time, almost 80% of the time he gets his predictions right. If only we could find a coach at Nebraska that could win 80% of the time. Hey, Frost is working on it people.
And you know what? I love college football. I grew up watching college football, everyone aspires to play in the NFL, but college football, every game means so much more.
I am glued to my TVs on Saturdays. I was growing up, I am now and I always will be. I watch the NFL when the games actually matter, when the playoffs matter.
Don't add eight teams to the college football playoff, you're going to ruin the regular season for college football. Random sidebar there. But here's my point: Every year I do a college football bowl mania pick-em, and in the last four years that I've done it, I've won three of the past four years and four of the past six. All right now, hashtag humility, I think I do a pretty good job of picking them, so I thought I would break down, not break down Sam's picks, but look at Sam's picks, make my own pics and see how we can do and have a little bit of fun here ladies and gentlemen.
Now, I do know Sam's pics. I do know my picks and we have some things that we absolutely agree and a lot of our scores are fairly close. A lot of the outcomes of our games are however very different and we have a lot of things that we agree on, disagree on, this is going to be fun. Let's light this candle. Sam, check out his article, okay, Omaha.com, check out his article on Omaha.com, he gives all of his his predictions. It's great, great stuff. He starts out with the Rose Bowl. All right, I'm going to end with the Rose Bowl, I'm going to put the granddaddy of them all, the main event at the very end. So I'm going to start out and I'm just going to go in order that the games are going to be played.
The Holiday Bowl. You got No. 16 Iowa, 9-3, versus No. 22 USC, 8-4. Now this is kind of a pick-em game. Now, Iowa, I think is favored by two. Sam has USC winning 24 to 23. I mean, it's gonna be a close game 24-23, he's got USC winning. For me, you got an Iowa team that in my opinion, played a tougher schedule this year. They have a better record, okay, they're going to be more physical. Now, they are going to face a better passing attack than they've seen all year, and frankly, they're not all that not all that well-equipped to face it. So that's why if you're picking USC, you've got a pretty good chance of being right. I'm going to go with Iowa. I have the Hawkeyes winning 31-28, because I think they're just going to be more physical. All right. I think they're going to be able to push around a USC team, that frankly, there's a whole lot of disarray in that program right now. Clay Helton has been coaching for his job for like decades now. It seems every single game at some point the disarray is going to catch up. All right, and Iowa is the exact opposite. They've had the same coach for 20 years. They're bringing back Kirk Ferentz, they are the cornerstone of stability, slightly above average mediocrity, but stability, at some point, we're going to beat them. So for that reason, I think stability versus a little bit of chaotic-ness, Iowa vs. USC, you got the passing game versus the physicality. Pac 12 teams overall, Pac 10 through the history have a winning record versus Big 10 teams, but I think the difference is what's going on with USC. Iowa knows exactly who they are. I've got Iowa winning 31-28.
Next up is the Cotton Bowl. You've got No. 10 Penn State, 10-2, versus No. 17 Memphis, 12-1, the representative for the group of five teams, they're going to be uber motivated. Is Penn State going to be motivated? Now here's something most people don't know: Since the group of five teams have started to play on a regular to semi regular basis in major bowl games, in 2005, when Utah was a group of five team, the group of five teams have won over 70% of their games in major bowl games versus power five conference teams. All right, in 2005, Utah won that game 35-7, they also had Alex Smith. Now, I see this as Penn State, getting a big early lead. It's going to look like a blowout, and then Memphis is going to whittle back, whittle back, whittle back, whittle back. Now, Sam has Penn State winning 42-28. Very honestly could happen. I have Penn State getting a big lead, Memphis coming back, making it an interesting, having a chance to potentially tie and/or win the game, but Penn State winning 42-35. No, no field goals by Sam or I being predicted in this one.
Next one, the Redbox Bowl. Alright, so I so far have the Big Ten 2-0 in bowl games. All right. They're gonna be 2-1 after this one. I see California probably winning fairly easily. They're faster, they're more talented, they're going to be playing closer to home. They're just a better team. Illinois, you kind of don't know who's going to show up. Is it going to be the team that got waxed by Northwestern, who won two, what three games this year. Is it going to be the team that went out and beat Wisconsin? Who's going to show up? I think California is going to win. Sam has it 24-13 California. I have it 28-14, California.
The Citrus Bowl. I'm going to tell you right here, right now, this is by far the biggest gamble I took in my Bowl Mania pick-em and it's by far the biggest gamble I'm going to take on this show right here right now. Now, Alabama's more talented, Alabama should win, it shouldn't even be close. Alabama is the is the Patriots of college football. They're the greatest thing to hit Planet Earth since... I don't know since Christmas. All right, since Christmas just happened. All right. But here's the thing, when Alabama doesn't play for the national title and/or in college football playoff games they tend to struggle. Why? Because they don't care. They're not motivated. Oh, we're not playing for at all. Why do we want to be here? They have players who aren't even playing in this game. You go back and you go back to when Oklahoma played Alabama, 2014 Sugar Bowl, that Oklahoma team wasn't even very good. Probably shouldn't have been in a major bowl game. Alabama was No. 3 in the country, Oklahoma was No. 10, had a couple bad losses, Oklahoma went out and kind of boat raced them. Put up 45 on them and beat them by two touchdowns. You go back to, and I want to say it was 2007, I forget the exact year I did not write it down here, Utah, again a group of five team. Okay, Utah was No. 7, Bama was No. 4, just missed out on playing for the national championship. Utah went out, and frankly, it was two touchdowns 31-17, they beat Alabama. It wasn't that close. It really wasn't. Utah dominated that game. Alabama just shows up uninspired at times when they're not playing for all of it. Now here's why I'm going to pick Michigan if you haven't figured it out: Also, Alabama just doesn't want to be there, they're not going to be motivated, history has shown it, they have guys who they're just not gonna want to be there. Number two, Tua is not going to be playing. Number three, and even more importantly than number two in my honest opinion, their defense, they gave a 45 points to Auburn, 46 to LSU. Not a whole lot of shame in that, but two of their last four games, they've given up 45 points or more. That's because they have five freshmen who are starting, and/or playing major roles on this Alabama defense. You look at last year's Peach Bowl, when you talk about some of the guys sitting out, last year's Peach Bowl, Michigan should've rolled Florida. Florida rolled Michigan. Why? Michigan didn't want to be there. They didn't have their Big Ten Player of the Year on defense, their middle linebacker, they didn't have their best running back, they had two other major starters who sat out. I think a lot of that's going to happen this year. Michigan is tired of hearing all this crap, they're going to show up motivated. Alabama, they're going to get off the bus, but they're going to wonder why. So, I'm going to shock you and I'm going to frankly surprise myself and I'm going to take the biggest gamble this entire show and say Michigan wins 42-35. Sam has it the other way, Bama winning 38-16 over Michigan, kind of Michigan getting boat raced by Bama. I have Michigan pulling off the surprise ladies and gentlemen.
All right, let's pick up the pace. So at this point, I have the Big Ten 3-1. The Gator Bowl, you've got Indiana versus Tennessee. I'm gonna be honest with you, flip a coin. I've got it 28-27, a one point difference, because either team could win. Indiana has vastly improved. Tennessee, who the heck are they? I just think they're a little bit more talented. And I just think they're going to, I don't know. I just think Tennessee is going to win by one. Sam has Tennessee winning by three, 24-21.
You go to the Outback Bowl, No. 18 Minnesota, 10-2, versus No. 12, Auburn at 9-3. Now, Auburn should win. Auburn's probably go to win, it may not even be that close, but I do think it's going to be kind of similar to the Cotton Bowl, where Auburn's going to get a lead and Minnesota, they've got play makers on the outside. They're going to get big plays. They're going to get big passes. They're going to make it interesting. This is going to be a fun, exciting bowl game to watch. Do not miss it. Alright, but I think Auburn is just better. I think Auburn is a tested team and I think they're going to win and I think Minnesota is going to make it interesting and exciting to watch, but Auburn will win. I have Auburn, 38-31. Sam has it very similarly, Auburn 35-27.
The Pinstripe Bowl, for some reason this is played in the Yankee Stadium, Michigan State versus Wake Forest. So, coming into this the Big Ten is now 3-3 overall. Michigan State can't score, nobody can score on Michigan State, this game could end up 3-2. Heck, it's in a baseball stadium. Why not? I do have a few more points than that. I have Michigan State winning 20-17 over Wake Forest. This is another kind of pick-em game, if you will. This game almost reminds me of Iowa-USC, could literally go either way. Sam has Wake Forest winning over Michigan State, 19-17.
The granddaddy of them all, you've got the Rose Bowl. The Big Ten's history in the Rose Bowl is pretty atrocious. Wisconsin had some wins, we had some wins in the 90s and this is the Wisconsin team going in there. So, you never know what can happen. I think Oregon is a fast-paced, spread offense. That is what Wisconsin struggles with. Watch them play Illinois, watch them play Ohio State in those two second halfs. The first halfs, Wisconsin shows up, but then the lack of speed that they just don't have that shows up in the second half and Oregon's got that speed, Wisconsin is not -- I mean, honestly, you could argue, this Wisconsin team is a year away, is what you could argue. Oregon has every single offensive starter from last year back, including potentially the number one overall pick in the draft in Justin Herbert. Wisconsin's pretty much gonna have everyone back next year. I think Wisconsin's a year away from being able to really win big games like this and compete with an Ohio State or an Oregon team that I think is just better and faster than them, has more athletes. I have Oregon 35-31, I don't think it's gonna be a blowout. I think it's gonna be fun to watch it. I think it's almost going to remind fans of Penn State-USC from two years ago. I don't know if they'll be quite that many big plays, just because Wisconsin isn't quite as exciting to watch. But Sam has Oregon 38-28. So, a 10-point difference, I have a four-point difference.
So if you break this down, I have the Big Ten going 5-3, and even with my very surprising pick of Michigan over Alabama that puts them at 4-4, but I'm going 5-3, and I'm rolling with Michigan. And you look at Sam's picks, and he's got, and he talks about it in his article, check out his article, it's good stuff ladies and gentlemen. He has the Big Ten going 1-7. So, we have a lot of similar scores, at least close in proximity, what the score is going to be, but we have a lot of different outcomes.
So, we'll see who's right again. We're just having some fun here and Sam did not give his College Football Playoff predictions. He's saving that for Saturday, check that out on Saturday when that comes out. I have Ohio State, Big Ten team, in an insanely great game with Clemson. Barely winning, barely winning. I've also got LSU rolling over Oklahoma, I actually think that's going to be an exciting, high-scoring game, and then in the second half, LSU is just going to pull away. Alright, so I got LSU pulling away in the second half. I've got Ohio State-Clemson going into 48,529 overtimes, and then Ohio State finally winning. So, that would actually put, if you include the college football playoff, the Big Ten, if I'm correct, at 6-3.
If we're going to argue that the Big Ten's on the level with the SEC, which I can't stand because they're a bunch of wannabe NFL and the college football playoff-type guys, it's just just ego, I just don't like them. I don't even know what I'm saying. But here's my point, we gotta least go 5-4, 6-3. We've got to start winning these bowl games. If we're truly going to say we're on the level of an SEC, and things of that nature, all right?
So, let me know who you think is going to win some of these games. Am I wrong? Is Sam right? Are we both out of our ever-loving minds? Hope you had a great Christmas, have a happy New Year. Check out the bowl games. Half of them mean nothing, half of them do. That's a show for a whole other day. I love college football. I love Nebraska football. I love the journey. Until next time, go Big Red and always remember... To throw the bones!
