All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Thursday's episode, Adam Carriker and a special guest give their thoughts on Nebraska's upcoming game against Purdue, and discuss why avoiding mistakes, blocking and tackling will be key to a win.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Adam Carriker: Oh my God! It's the Carriker Chronicles, the greatest show under God's hot sun! The people's show where they take the pulse of Husker nation brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital! Where's Carriker? I'm a crazy Husker fan, this is - Oh my god, it's Scott Frost! Dude, can I have your autograph?
Jacob: Yeah.
C: Oh, can I have your phone number?
J: No!
C: That's probably a wise choice right there. Dude, this is awesome! It's not very often you get to talk to Scott Frost. Scott, Scott, give me your evaluation of where the Huskers are right now.
J: Well, we are where we are.
C: What about the defense? How's the defense doing?
J: We are where we are.
C: The offense?
J: We are where we are.
C: Are you getting better?
J: We are where we are.
C: Man. I know you don't mean to be snarky, all right, let's get it to the Purdue game. What's the first play you're gonna call?
J: Hail Mary pass touchdown.
C: I like that, is it going to work? Yeah, I like it. So it's kind of crazy to ask because it's Purdue, but trying to get to a bowl game, trying to get to six wins, is this a must win for the Huskers?
J: Yeah, because if we don't win here, we have to beat Iowa or Wisconsin and Maryland.
C: It's kind of crazy. I'm just a fan, but can I give my thoughts? It's kind of crazy because Purdue, you know, in a couple years, it probably won't be that big a deal. It'll be a stepping stone if we win and probably just a tough loss if we lose. But if we're a prisoner in the moment which I'm going to be right now, it feels like a must win. That's crazy. Scott, what are your keys to the game - how are you going to win?
J: On defense we have to tackle, we cannot miss tackles. On offense, we have to block and if Adrian Martinez is healthy he has to put his throws on the money.
C: Are you gonna bring in a tackling consultant?
J: No.
C: That seems like a smart move. Can I give my thoughts?
J: Sure.
C: I completely agree, it is simply blocking and tackling. We're better than Purdue, we got more talent than Purdue. We should win this game as long as we don't beat ourselves, as long as we block and we tackle. I mean, look back to the Illinois game. We had over 700 yards of offense, we almost doubled their yards and they just about beat us because of penalties and turnovers. As long as we just don't beat ourselves, we should win this game. Those are my thoughts, I don't know. I'm going to go check out the Husker forum and chat with the other fans real quick.
But, before I get to that, I do know that each and every week they do a prediction on this show. The guy who hosts this show, I mean man, he's got model good looks, he's extremely humble, but he's not been doing very good in the predictions. I think he's behind 5-3, could you give that to his son Jacob for me?
J: Maybe.
C: Maybe, okay, you going to keep it put it on your wall?
J: Yeah.
C: That sounds like a good idea. All right, Scott, Scott, Scott. Scott, what's your prediction for the game? What's your score prediction for the game?
J: I think the Huskers will come out on top 28-26.
C: I don't know why, but I feel like you got some inside info, I'm going to Vegas with that. Can I give my prediction?
J: Sure.
C: I got 28-24 Nebraska, what do you think about that? You don't know? All right, any other final words, any other final thoughts, Mr. Frost?
J: We must win
C: Is the future of Nebraska bright, can you give us that? Can you give us hope?
J: Yeah!
C: I would agree with that.
J: There's a national championship coming up.
C: I like that. I think we'll definitely get there in due time, happy Halloween and until next time Husker nation, go Big Red and always remember...
J: to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital.
