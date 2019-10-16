PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
FORECAST INFORMATION FOR
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* AT 8:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.9 FEET...OR 2.1 FEET BELOW
FLOOD STAGE.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.9 FEET THROUGH WEDNESDAY.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.7 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 26.8 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Wednesday's episode, Adam Carriker shares his takeaways on a quote from Nebraska tight end, Austin Allen, regarding how the Huskers' need to "get away from each other a bit" during the bye week, and his thoughts on how NU can use the week to bounce back against Indiana and Purdue.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we check the pulse of Husker Nation, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
As I tend to do every once in a while, I get home from working out and I just walked down to the basement, where the studio is, and I start recording the show. And that's why I'm so dressed to the nines, ladies and gentlemen. It smells so wonderful in here. It's a Workout Wednesday edition of the Carriker Chronicles.
There's a quote that I've seen by Austin Allen, Husker tight end Austin Allen, it says, and I quote, "We've been together since August 2," Allen said. "We've had fall camp and seven straight weeks. I think we just need to get away from each other for a bit. We get so locked up in this. If you get to relax, sometimes that helps. I think that's what we're going to do. We're going to relax." End quote.
Now, I read that to my wife. And without missing a beat, my wife said, "Well, you wouldn't get married then." And I was like, "Wow, that's actually a great point." So when I heard that I was kind of like, man, nothing says I kinda, there's nothing wrong with wanting to take a break. People need a break. That's why bye weeks exist. I mean, last year, they had none. This year they have two inside of four weeks.
Nothing says, "I kind of don't want to be around these people" like that quote right there. And again, there's nothing wrong with wanting to break and you know, they kind of played against Minnesota like they didn't want to be there a little bit. You know, I'm not saying everybody, but there was certainly that impression from way too many of the players. And so the bye week, all right, sometimes you do need a break. Sometimes you do need to get away, sometimes you do need a break from the coaches. Sometimes you do need a break from teammates.
I felt like that was a fairly strong quote to put out there publicly. Although he's not wrong. You know, maybe you could argue he just has the guts to say it, but a bye week can absolutely be refreshing. Why do you think people take vacations? Why do you think every time there's a three-day-weekend people are gone? You know, if you have the means and the ability and capability to, people are gone, people want to get a break, people want to get away, people want to vacation, so I don't blame him, all right. I don't blame any of these guys for wanting a bye week and I do think the bye week is going to help the Huskers.
I think it came at a really good time. Yet they just looked like a team, in the last game, that wasn't all there, wasn't all there emotionally, wasn't all there mentally, just wasn't all present and it showed in their lack of physicality in the game. So while the quote itself maybe doesn't come across the best in my very humble opinion, I think it's a truthful quote. I would think long and hard if you ever do decide to get married, Mr. Allen, but I do think the Huskers are going to benefit from this, especially right after that Minnesota game because that is a brutal game. That's a team that barely beat South Dakota State in Minnesota, barely beat Fresno State in double overtime. You look at what they did to us, and I think it's more about us than it was Minnesota.
Not the Minnesota wasn't the better team on that night, but I think the Huskers also get a couple of favorable games when they come back. Not that Indiana, the team they'll face when they come back, can't beat them, but I think they have a very good opportunity to beat Indiana. Purdue is struggling this year. I think they get two favorable games after a much-needed, about perfectly-timed bye week. And then they get another bye week. And maybe they can get some momentum going against what I believe is one of the top five teams in the country in Wisconsin. So I think this bye week is perfectly timed. I think it's going to help, but at the end of the day, it's actually got to help just because it should or I think it will doesn't mean anything unless it actually does. But I'm hopeful it will.
Go Big Red, and always remember to throw the bones!
Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.
