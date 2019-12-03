All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we check the pulse of Husker Nation, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Ladies and gentlemen, it's doom and gloom. The world is coming to an end. We've got nine months of the doldrums until next college football season. Ahh, my life is over.
Come on people. It's the holiday season. Cheer the hell up.
All right, ladies and gentlemen, obviously this isn't the season we wanted. It didn't end the way that we would have liked it to have gone. There are certain things that need to happen this offseason. There's going to be some interesting things to watch.
I think the hype going into next year's going to be a little bit more, "Hey, let's wait and see. Actually prove it. Let's don't hear about it. Let's see about it once the season gets here."
I've got no problem with all that, but here's one of the things — I talked about it before, probably talk about it again — but I believe that needs to happen. There needs to be — and I'm not alone in this I know — there needs to be an open quarterback competition this offseason.
Adrian Martinez, he's the hand-picked guy by Scott Frost. He's the guy that, as a true freshman, he threw him into the fire, and Adrian Martinez kind of set the world on fire to a certain degree. He played really, really well.
Now, the regression. He clearly regressed, clearly was not the same player, all right, this past season. Why? He's not Superman, who all of a sudden got hit by kryptonite by what is, it Lex Luthor, and now he's lost his powers. That isn't what happened here. I don't know. Is that correct? I'm not really a superhero guy. Anyways, pro wrestling baby. What you're gonna do, brother?
Anyways, Adrian Martinez, the regression, in my opinion — and I've talked about it before — I do think he maybe put on too much weight too fast. I'm not going to keep beating that dead horse. I just want to see the explosiveness next year that he had last year. The issue is clearly from the neck up and between the ears.
Whatever's going on, you've got to remember football players, hey, we're not robots. Well, I was a football player. Now I'm not. We're also not guys that you just see, delete, trade and get rid of on a video video game. Especially if you're playing Madden, you just trade these players around like it's nothing. All right, they're actually human beings. There's things going on.
Now the reason for the regression, hey, that's the $5 million question that Scott Frost needs to figure out, him and coach Mario Verduzco. Whatever's going on, the amount of regression is inexcusable. They've got to get it figured out.
But here's the thing, there needs to be an open quarterback competition this offseason. Now I think a lot of people would agree with that. I think it needs to be open to everybody in that quarterback room. You can have some front runners in the back of your mind, you can narrow down when appropriate, and most people are going to say between Adrian and Luke McCaffrey.
And I really don't care who wins this battle because it's got be earned day-in and day-out. It's got to be proved day-in and day-out and let the best player play. Let the best player lead this team next year when game one rolls around.
One of the questions I do have is will Scott Frost actually have an open quarterback competition? Will he do that?
And I'm not saying he's not going to do what's best for this program, but I've mentioned this before Tom Osborne stuck with Frost when there was heat on Frost. Frost is shown he'll stick with Adrian, even though was a lot of heat on Adrian.
Now we'll see what happens this offseason, but Adrian is his hand-picked guy. So will he continue to stick with him? Or will he open up the quarterback competition that I believe needs to happen? I believe he will because it's obviously the best thing that needs to happen. Frost is going to do the best thing for the program. I do wonder if he actually will, but I'm pretty sure. I'd be surprised if he doesn't do that.
Now some people are wondering, "Hey, is Luke going leave? Is Luke going take off?"
Well, first of all, if there's a quarterback competition, he's not going to go anywhere. But let's say he loses. He came here knowing that Adrian Martinez was a freshman. He came here knowing he was going to play quarterback, talking about Luke, talking about Adrian, he knew that.
If Luke loses the battle, he can still play wide receiver. He's one of the fastest guys on the team. You can do all sorts of trick plays, wide receiver passes, ala black 41 flash reverse pass, Mike Stuntz to Eric Crouch, or maybe Luke wins the battle.
Again, I don't care. Let the best player play. Let the best player get better every day and let the best player earn it each and every day this offseason. Those are my humble thoughts, ladies and gentlemen.
