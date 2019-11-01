All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker discusses how Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez will bounce back after missing time due to injury.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Adrian Martinez is healthy. He's cleared, he's been practicing. He's good to go. He's back on the field for the Huskers this Saturday. Now the question is because before he got hurt, you know, there was some debate, should it be Vedral, should it be Martinez? There was never any real debate amongst the coaches. I myself understood the reason for the conversation at the time, but Martinez was our guy and Noah came in and he played admirably.
Luke McCaffrey came in when Noah got a little banged up and he played really, really well. It gives you more excitement for the future, especially what Luke McCaffrey and Wan'Dale Robinson did on the field as true freshmen together a week ago, but the question is Adrian Martinez.
Now here's the deal. A lot of times a break, okay, he was rehabbing, he's working hard. I'm not saying he wasn't doing, he didn't go to Cancun on a vacation for a couple of weeks. He was working hard, but sometimes just a mental get away. You know, and even when he wasn't able to play on Saturdays and he wasn't able to do everything in practice, sometimes that can reset your focus. Sometimes it can give you a new perspective. Sometimes, that's all you need to light the fire.
I don't know exactly how he's going to do on Saturday. I don't know exactly the difference he's going to make. What I would like to see, I'd like to see two things: No. 1, I'd like to see quick and fast decision making. Sometimes even if you're wrong, if you're going really fast, I always tell the kids that I coach, "Play fast, hit hard, have fun." I said, "If you're wrong, but you're going 100 miles per hour, you're probably gonna do something right. We'll coach you up and get better later on." That's what I'd like to see Adrian Martinez do. I'd like to see some quick decisions, No. 1.
No. 2, I'd like to see him get back to using his legs. I would like to see him get back to using his legs and run like he did a year ago. He will get better and better at reading defenses. He will get better and better in the passing game, but the one thing he undeniably is when he goes, I mean, he's one of the best running backs in the country. Obviously, he's a quarterback. If nothing else, even if he comes back and struggles, which I honestly think, I think he's going to get a new perspective and I think he's going to bounce back. Well, I really do.
If nothing else, we're building towards the future. This season is not over. We're trying to get to a bowl game, but we can get that momentum going towards the end of this season like we did last year. At least that's hopefully the idea. And I do think it starts with getting Adrian Martinez back on the field.
Until next time, go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
