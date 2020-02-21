All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his thoughts on the addition of Jonathan Rutledge to Nebraska's coaching staff and what he'll bring to the Huskers as a special teams analyst.
We'll do our best today to keep it quick and easy. I may go over just a smidge, but Nebraska has their new special teams, well, he's not a special teams coach, he's the senior special teams coordinator. I'm not the first one to break this news. I'm not breaking news, just offering my very humble thoughts. Jonathan Rutledge, who's been at Auburn the past couple of seasons, he's been in charge of running their special teams. Before that, he was at Missouri for two years.
Now this is going to be interesting to me how this is going to work because he's an analyst. He's not technically a coach. So his on-field coaching responsibilities are a little bit limited. So he's going to have to have help from the other coaches as far as what they're able to and not do in practice because again, he can only do so much where he's technically an analyst.
Now if you look at the Huskers the past two seasons, how they've performed on the special teams, it's not been phenomenally phenomenal. Kickoffs, they've kind of been nullified a little bit just with some of the rule changes, player safety, all that stuff. So we're going to look at the three main areas that pertain to special teams: net punting. In 2018, they were No. 79 in the country, they averaged just over 37 yards per punt when it comes to the net punting. Last year, they improved slightly, they were up to No. 38 in the country, that's actually a pretty good improvement at 39.42 per punt.
When it comes to punt returns, they averaged 8.0 yards per return last year, that's No. 62 in the country, which is down a little bit from the previous year where they average just over 9.0 yards per punt return a season ago, where they were No. 59 in the country.
Kickoff returns, they averaged 18.13 yards per return, No. 107 in the country. Obviously that's not great. It is a slight improvement over the year before where they were 15.81 yards per return, which was No. 125 in the country. Now when it comes to field goals, obviously there was a lot of struggles last year. I'm hoping that a healthy Barrett Pickering can have a huge impact on that.
Here's the deal: special teams, you can't overlook them. They are important. They're literally, and I've talked about this before, alright, so bear with me if you've heard me say this before, literally one-third of the game. Think about it, if you get a kickoff return and you get buried at the 10-yard line, vs. you get a kickoff return, you catch it at the 20-yard line, instead of running backwards 10 yards, you lose 10 yards, you gained 10 yards. That's literally a 20-yard difference. That's two first downs. Your offense can literally be a little bit worse and get away with it because you had a 20-yard headstart per special teams.
Vice versa, on a punt, if you bury another team inside the 10-yard line vs. you can't bury them because you're not very good at what you do, you give up a 20-yard return, they start at the 30-yard line vs. their 10-yard line. So if you add it up that's 40 total yards of difference, 20 yards on your offense, so to speak, 20 yards against your defense, so to speak, and it's all based on how your special teams did or did not perform.
I am no special teams expert, ladies and gentlemen. Most of my experience came from field goal block, not the most complicated thing under God's hot sun. I also would sometimes be put in field goal protection, big long arms, things of that nature I could handle being ran over because that's what happens when you're a wing in field goal block and they're trying to run around the edge.
When I was a freshman at Nebraska, I was 260 pounds, they put me on the punt team, that was so much running for my big butt at 260, even though I wasn't 295 yet, and for some reason, everybody always tried to make me a long-snapper. At Nebraska, at St. Louis, at the Redskins. Shanahan (said) be a long-snapper. Who takes their first round draft pick defensive lineman tries to make him a long-snapper when he's never done it his entire life, at least not successfully? I did tell my special teams coach, "Hey, I'll get you that 10 yards." Because they always want a first down each return. I gave you that 10 yards, I don't know about 11, but go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
