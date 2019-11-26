All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Tuesday's episode, Adam Carriker discusses how much a win for Nebraska over Iowa on Black Friday would mean for the program.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Ladies and gentlemen, I hope you're enjoying your Thanksgiving week. This is my favorite week of the entire year, ladies and gentlemen. My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving. Food and football, football and food, backyard flag football, sometimes a little tackle football, aka the Turkey Bowl that we host each and every year.
And then it leads into the rest of the holiday season. You've got everything to look forward to. You've got Christmas. You've got New Year's. You've got the bowl season. And it all starts with Thanksgiving week leading into my favorite holiday, which leads into the rest of the holidays.
Ladies and gentlemen, I hope you're having a good start to your Thanksgiving week.
Now, on my mind, real quick, real quick. I can't woo. My voice is still not recovered. If you've ever watched my Carriker Live show, I've had a rough voice the past few weeks on Sunday nights because I'm coaching all day on Sunday, whether it was football throughout the football season or whether it's basketball now as we're doing tournaments. My voice still hasn't recovered. I can't woo.
Hopefully, you can see the shirt and enjoy the shirt, because like Ric Flair said, "To be the man, you've got to beat the man." Woo! It's like I'm whispering.
Here's why I believe that the Iowa game beyond just going to a bowl game, beyond getting those extra practices and reps for the young players and the future of this program, which is very, very important, beating Iowa and getting into a bowl game. Beyond just that, here's why I believe the Iowa game matters even more. It is even more important beyond just those already very important things.
Think back to last year. Think back to how you felt when the Huskers were 0-6 in Scott Frost's first season. Right? That was pretty not great. Right? It was the worst start to a season they'd had since what 1957, 1959, 1950-something.
All right, think how much better you felt six weeks later, and it was exactly six weeks because the Huskers didn't have a bye week last year, think how much better you felt six weeks later, after the last half of that season and the Huskers got four wins, even their two losses were by a combined eight points to ranked teams on the road, tight games, close games, Ohio State, Iowa, last-second field goal, could have gone either way. You felt completely different. In fact, the way that season ended last year, led into all the hype of this year.
Now, we look back and we kind of scoff and laugh and man that was unrealistic and kind of a little ludicrous to be honest with you, especially for a team that had been 8-16, the previous two years combined coming into this year.
But here's my point, and that's why this Iowa game means more because right now there's a little bit of did we turn a corner versus Maryland or is Maryland just really, really bad? We don't know. I mean, that was a thumping, that was a whooping. Maryland is not great.
Obviously, we would like to think that we've turned some sort of corner or improved a little, especially after a second bye week, but it's this big giant question mark. How legit is that Maryland game?
Now if you think about it, if we lose, Scott Frost would have a losing record his first two seasons here at the University of Nebraska.
All right, but if we win, let's just indulge me for a second. Let's say we thumped Maryland. Let's say we beat Iowa, a ranked team, one of the top defenses in the entire country, a team that could potentially end up with 10 wins this year and has an outside shot to go into a New Year's Six bowl game, also a rival, a team we haven't beaten in a while, a team that's kind of owned us. If we get that big win and we go to a bowl game and we win, we close the season with three straight wins. Imagine how different this season will feel than if we lose and the season ends right there.
If we lose, I'm going to be honest, it feels kind of like a lost season. Like what the heck happened? Why did we regress so much? What is going on?
Again, I've addressed this previously. Some people are saying Scott Fraud; I think that's fricking ridiculous. No, it's just going to take some time.
But here's the deal, if we win, you get three wins to end the season, you get a thumping of Maryland and you get a really good win against a rival, at home, on Black Friday, national television versus Iowa, you get a bowl game win. That's going to feel a lot different to the players going into next year, the coaches going into next year. It's going to feel a lot different for recruits going into next year.
When Scott Frost got here, man, he was the hot, he was the cool guy that everyone wanted to play for. And I'm not saying he's still not that guy, but there's just a lot of question marks right now. And it's not just within Husker Nation, it's outside for potential future Huskers.
So for me, not only going to a bowl game and not only getting those extra practices, but the momentum going into next year for everyone involved in this program.
I don't think we're going to have the ridiculous expectations going into next year. We did this year. It's going to be a lot of prove it, and it should be next year. But I just think that momentum and that perception is going to change especially for recruiting.
Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
