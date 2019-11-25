This article was originally published in 2018. It has been updated to reflect recent results.
* * *
There aren't many similarities between the 1999 and 2019 Nebraska teams.
Hundreds of players have cycled through the program, led by five different head coaches. Memorial Stadium has experienced more than one upgrade. Fans have had children, some of whom are likely now attending the university.
But the same can't be said for Iowa, which will feature the same head coach on Friday as it did 20 years ago — Kirk Ferentz.
The former Iowa assistant has become synonymous with the Hawkeye program, for better and worse. Since his 1999 debut against the Huskers, he has become the Hawkeyes' all-time-winningest head coach, passing Hayden Fry.
But Ferentz didn't kick things off the way he probably would have liked.
The Huskers held the Iowa offense scoreless in a 42-7 victory. The lone Hawkeye score came on a blocked punt late in the fourth quarter.
The only drama the game produced was a quarterback controversy. Should then-coach Frank Solich start Bobby Newcombe or Eric Crouch? Neither quarterback did anything to lose favor.
Newcombe, the starter, produced 163 yards and three touchdowns. Crouch had 160 yards and three more scores. But the highlights came on defense.
The Blackshirts didn't let the Iowa offense any closer than 33 yards away from the goal line, forcing three turnovers and keeping the Hawkeyes to 57 rush yards on 26 carries and 112 pass yards on 11 of 30 throwing.
The top-ranked Huskers had a similar performance a year later, pulling away late to defeat Iowa 42-13.
The most recent results, however, have favored the Hawkeyes.
» Nile Kinnick, Iowa's only Heisman winner, has stadiums named after him in both Iowa and Nebraska (Omaha Northwest). He was inducted into the inaugural Omaha Hall of Fame class in 2007 and is No. 28 on the Nebraska Top 100.
» The series is a little closer than the record may indicate. While Nebraska is 29-17-2, the average series score is 16.9-13.4. Nebraska has won 14 games by double digits and Iowa 11.
» Nebraska doesn't have a rival dating back farther than Iowa, or even a Division I opponent. Before the 1891 game against the Hawkeyes, NU had played just Doane and the Omaha YMCA.
» Historically, several Huskers have originally hailed from Iowa, including greats Trev Alberts, Kyle Vanden Bosch, Roger Craig and 97 others.
» The upcoming game, of course, is being played on Black Friday, a day which holds a rich history for Nebraska. NU is 19-10 since 1990 the day after Thanksgiving, including 5-1 against Oklahoma and 11-4 versus Colorado.
» Since the Devaney-era began, Nebraska has had five-game losing streaks to three teams: Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. Iowa could join that list with another win.
You can see every Husker-Hawkeye result below:
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2000
1999
1982
Follow Husker History on Twitter
1981
1980
1979
1946
1945
1938
1932
1914
1913
1909
1908
1904
Nebraska is 29-17-3 all time against the Hawkeyes. Click below to see the full series.
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.