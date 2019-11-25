This article was originally published in 2018. It has been updated to reflect recent results.

There aren't many similarities between the 1999 and 2019 Nebraska teams.

Hundreds of players have cycled through the program, led by five different head coaches. Memorial Stadium has experienced more than one upgrade. Fans have had children, some of whom are likely now attending the university.

But the same can't be said for Iowa, which will feature the same head coach on Friday as it did 20 years ago — Kirk Ferentz.

The former Iowa assistant has become synonymous with the Hawkeye program, for better and worse. Since his 1999 debut against the Huskers, he has become the Hawkeyes' all-time-winningest head coach, passing Hayden Fry.

But Ferentz didn't kick things off the way he probably would have liked.

The Huskers held the Iowa offense scoreless in a 42-7 victory. The lone Hawkeye score came on a blocked punt late in the fourth quarter.

The only drama the game produced was a quarterback controversy. Should then-coach Frank Solich start Bobby Newcombe or Eric Crouch? Neither quarterback did anything to lose favor.

Newcombe, the starter, produced 163 yards and three touchdowns. Crouch had 160 yards and three more scores. But the highlights came on defense. 

The Blackshirts didn't let the Iowa offense any closer than 33 yards away from the goal line, forcing three turnovers and keeping the Hawkeyes to 57 rush yards on 26 carries and 112 pass yards on 11 of 30 throwing.

The top-ranked Huskers had a similar performance a year later, pulling away late to defeat Iowa 42-13

The most recent results, however, have favored the Hawkeyes.

A dramatic Husker comeback in 2014 is sandwiched by Iowa victories in Memorial Stadium — 38-17 in 2013 and 28-20 in 2015.

The Hawkeyes extended their winning streak to four with a 40-10 victory in 2016, a 56-14 triumph in 2017 and a 31-28 thriller in 2018.

Notes

» Nile Kinnick, Iowa's only Heisman winner, has stadiums named after him in both Iowa and Nebraska (Omaha Northwest). He was inducted into the inaugural Omaha Hall of Fame class in 2007 and is No. 28 on the Nebraska Top 100.

» The series is a little closer than the record may indicate. While Nebraska is 29-17-2, the average series score is 16.9-13.4. Nebraska has won 14 games by double digits and Iowa 11.

» Nebraska doesn't have a rival dating back farther than Iowa, or even a Division I opponent. Before the 1891 game against the Hawkeyes, NU had played just Doane and the Omaha YMCA.

» Historically, several Huskers have originally hailed from Iowa, including greats Trev Alberts, Kyle Vanden Bosch, Roger Craig and 97 others

» Nebraska currently has two commits from Iowa — Henry Lutovsky and Blaise Gunnerson.

» The upcoming game, of course, is being played on Black Friday, a day which holds a rich history for Nebraska. NU is 19-10 since 1990 the day after Thanksgiving, including 5-1 against Oklahoma and 11-4 versus Colorado.

» Since the Devaney-era began, Nebraska has had five-game losing streaks to three teams: Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. Iowa could join that list with another win.

You can see every Husker-Hawkeye result below:

You can see every Nebraska football game, from 1890 to today, in The World-Herald’s extensive Husker History database. Also included? When NU last appeared at every spot in the AP Top 25, an overview of every coach, data on the sellout streak and so much more.

