The Nebraska women's basketball team is building an Australian pipeline. 

Ruby Porter, a guard for the Adelaide Lightning, verbally committed Monday morning to the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class with a post on Twitter.

The 5-foot-10 Porter has extensive international experience. In October 2018, she played in the Youth Olympics as part of the Australian National Team. In July 2018, she was in Minsk, Belarus, as part of Australia's Under-17 national team.

At the February Under-20 National Championships, Porter averaged 15.9 points. She played club ball in Australia's Premier League with the Sturt Sabres. 

Should she sign in November — the early signing period for basketball — Porter would become the second Australian on NU's team. Power forward Issie Bourne will be a freshman on the Huskers' current team. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

