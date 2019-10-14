...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:30 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THOUGH THE RIVER WILL REMAIN ELEVATED, THE TREND OF
DECLINING RIVER LEVELS WILL CONTINUE THIS WEEK.
&&
The Nebraska women's basketball team is building an Australian pipeline.
Ruby Porter, a guard for the Adelaide Lightning, verbally committed Monday morning to the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class with a post on Twitter.
I’m super excited to announced my verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska. I would like to thank my family, in particular, my friends and all my coaches for their support through this journey! i cannot wait to be a Husker in 2020 ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/p1tdtAaZ4x
The 5-foot-10 Porter has extensive international experience. In October 2018, she played in the Youth Olympics as part of the Australian National Team. In July 2018, she was in Minsk, Belarus, as part of Australia's Under-17 national team.
At the February Under-20 National Championships, Porter averaged 15.9 points. She played club ball in Australia's Premier League with the Sturt Sabres.
Should she sign in November — the early signing period for basketball — Porter would become the second Australian on NU's team. Power forward Issie Bourne will be a freshman on the Huskers' current team.
