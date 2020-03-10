Nebraska men's basketball added a pair of players to the roster in advance of the Big Ten tournament — Husker football players Brant Banks and Noah Vedral.
The duo can hoop: Vedral won three state titles at Wahoo Neumann and was picked to All-Nebraska third team as a senior. Banks averaged 11.5 points per game as a junior and helped Westbury Christian (Texas) reach the regional finals of the 2018 Texas Class 5A boys state tournament.
So to help Nebrasketball fans get to know the new Huskers, we pulled their highlight tapes from Hudl. You can watch them below:
