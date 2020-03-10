Noah Vedral

Noah Vedral scored 1,286 points and had 267 steals in his career at Wahoo Neumann.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska men's basketball added a pair of players to the roster in advance of the Big Ten tournament — Husker football players Brant Banks and Noah Vedral.

The duo can hoop: Vedral won three state titles at Wahoo Neumann and was picked to All-Nebraska third team as a senior. Banks averaged 11.5 points per game as a junior and helped Westbury Christian (Texas) reach the regional finals of the 2018 Texas Class 5A boys state tournament.

So to help Nebrasketball fans get to know the new Huskers, we pulled their highlight tapes from Hudl. You can watch them below:

Photos: Noah Vedral through the years

1 of 49

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started