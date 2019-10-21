The Huskers are fresh off their bye week and will host Indiana on Saturday.
You can hear them discuss their preparations during Monday's press conference. We have the full video from Scott Frost's turn at the podium, plus more video from interviews with players and analysis from The World-Herald's writers.
Check out the Frost video at the top of the page, and scroll down for more. Get complete coverage of the Huskers at Omaha.com/bigred.
