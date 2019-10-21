The Huskers are fresh off their bye week and will host Indiana on Saturday.

You can hear them discuss their preparations during Monday's press conference. We have the full video from Scott Frost's turn at the podium, plus more video from interviews with players and analysis from The World-Herald's writers.

Check out the Frost video at the top of the page, and scroll down for more. Get complete coverage of the Huskers at Omaha.com/bigred.

Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents

Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.

1 of 29

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription