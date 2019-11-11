Fresh off Nebraska's bye week, Scott Frost had a lot to say in advance of the Wisconsin game.
The Husker coach spent nearly 20 minutes at his weekly Monday press conference previewing the Badgers and the challenges they present.
Watch the full video of the press conference at the top of the page.
Continue scrolling for more video, including interviews with players and words from volleyball coach John Cook, plus analysis from World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon.
