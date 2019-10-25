World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon is an expert when it comes to breaking down the Huskers, and each week he'll share what he believes are the keys to victory against their next opponent.

Today he's looking at the Indiana game and what Nebraska needs to do to get a win in its return to Memorial Stadium.

Check out the video at the top of the page for Sam's keys to the game, and if you'd like to read more, click the link below to read his 2-minute Drill breaking down all the key matchups for Saturday's game.

Photos: Husker mascots, past and present

In 2003, to celebrate the unveiling of the University of Nebraska's new and improved Herbie Husker, the Omaha World-Herald published a chronology of long-forgotten mascots of seasons past. These are their stories.

1 of 20

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription