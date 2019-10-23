LINCOLN — Nebraska's offense may have a few more playmakers this weekend.

Offensive coordinator Troy Walters said Wednesday the status of quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back/receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is "hopeful" ahead of Saturday's game against Indiana. Both have been participating in practices to varying degrees this week after suffering recent lower-body injuries.

"All the quarterbacks are taking reps and we'll kind of see, game day, who's ready to go," Walters said. "But we have faith in whichever quarterback is out there."

Robinson, who was in street clothes earlier in the week, is also a possibility to play.

"He's been out there doing some things," Walters said. "So we're hopeful he'll be ready to go Saturday."

Other quick hits from the post-practice session:

» Running back Dedrick Mills will see more snaps with Maurice Washington out, Walters said. Multiple coaches also said true freshman Rahmir Johnson will play this weekend. Running backs coach Ryan Held said he's anxious to see what Johnson can do with more opportunity.

» Offensive line coach Greg Austin said there's a plan for Broc Bando to play more on the line after coming on late for starter Trent Hixson at left guard at Minnesota. Hixson will remain the starter, with Bando filling more of what Austin calls a "utility" role across the line.

» Walters called Indiana's defensive line one of the most stout the Huskers have faced this year. The personality of the defensive overall, he said, mirrors that of aggressive head coach Tom Allen.

» Among the young receivers to see more snaps during the bye week were Jamie Nance, Demariyon Houston and Jaevon McQuitty.

» Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco called "cliche" the notion that quarterbacks can learn much by sitting out and watching. The team is motivated for Martinez to return to his starting job.​

