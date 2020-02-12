Three Huskers earn Big Ten preseason baseball honors

Nebraska's Aaron Palensky, middle, had seven home runs while hitting .320 as a junior.

Nebraska’s Aaron Palensky, Spencer Schwellenbach and Gareth Stroh each earned spots on the Big Ten preseason honors list, the conference announced Wednesday.

Palensky, a Papillion-La Vista South product, led the NU offense in batting average (.320), hits (71), runs scored (43), home runs (7) and total bases (107) as a junior. 

Schwellenbach had 44 hits, five home runs, five doubles, 22 RBIs and 26 runs scored in 44 games as a sophomore. 

Stroh, a Gibbon, Neb., native, sat out last season after transferring from Purdue, where he pitched in 2017 and 2018. While with the Boilermakers, he went 10-6 with a 4.34 ERA in 32 appearances with 86 strikeouts over 159.2 innings and garnered third-team All-Big Ten accolades in 2017. 

Nebraska was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten preseason poll behind Michigan, Ohio State and Minnesota. Indiana is tabbed fifth and Illinois rounds out the top six.

