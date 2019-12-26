Three Husker legends named to ESPN's all-time All-America team

ESPN's celebration of college football's 150th season continued Thursday with the announcement of its all-time All-America team, which included three Husker greats.
Johnny Rodgers, Dave Rimington and Dean Steinkuhler were among the 50 college football legends named to ESPN's first and second teams. Rodgers was named to the first-team as an all-purpose standout. Rimington and Steinkuhler received two of the five spots on the second-team offensive line.
Rodgers, Nebraska's first Heisman Trophy winner, ended his career with NCAA career records for all-purpose yards (5,487), punt return touchdowns (7), kick return touchdowns (9) and yards per touch (13.8).
Rimington, a two-time Outland Trophy winner, was a two-time first-team All-American in 1981 and 1982 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1997.
Steinkuhler was named to nearly every All-American list in 1983, giving his hometown of Burr the distinction of being the smallest town at the time to ever produce a consensus All-American.
