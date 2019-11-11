Michigan St Wisconsin Football

"It's just another game, another football game, the trophy's never left here, so I don't think it's a rivalry yet," Wisconsin linebacker Zach Baun said. "Maybe it was before but it definitely isn't anymore."

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

In 2014, when Wisconsin and Nebraska both became a part of the Big Ten West division, NU and UW's athletic departments designed The Freedom Trophy.

The Badgers won the 2014 game and every annual game since then, so UW outside linebacker Zack Baun — who has 7.5 sacks and was singled out by Nebraska coach Scott Frost as the best player on Wisconsin's defense — doesn't think much of the series.

"It's just another game, another football game, the trophy's never left here, so I don't think it's a rivalry yet," Baun said, according to the Wisconsin Sports Zone Network. "Maybe it was before but it definitely isn't anymore."

Frost was complimentary of Baun during NU's Monday press conference.

"He’s all over the field," Frost said. "He’s a pass rusher. He tackles everywhere. He’s physical. There’s a lot of good guys around, him too."

Video below:

 

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football history

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription