...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.1 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
FOOTBALL
Technically, Nebraska can still win the Big Ten West. Here are six ways that can happen
By Steven Elonich and Brandon Olson
World-Herald staff writers
"So you're telling me there's a chance!" — Lloyd Christmas, "Dumb and Dumber"
Have more optimistic words ever been spoken?
The media in July picked Nebraska as the favorite to win the Big Ten West. The Huskers, however, have fallen short of expectations.
Incredibly, Nebraska's hopes of a Big Ten West crown aren't actually dead, even at a dismal 2-4. Here are six scenarios where Nebraska can reach the conference title game.
This headline says "technically" because all of these scenarios are unlikely, involving plenty of upsets. Every scenario involves Nebraska running the table (Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa) and Minnesota losing out (Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern, Wisconsin) to both finish 5-4 in the conference.
Scenario 1
» Illinois: Defeats Iowa and goes 1-1 against Northwestern and Michigan State to finish 5-4 in the conference.
» Iowa: Defeats Wisconsin and Minnesota, loses to Nebraska and Illinois to finish 5-4.
» Minnesota: Loses all of its remaining games (Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern, Wisconsin) to finish 5-4.
» Nebraska: Wins all of its remaining games (Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa) to finish 5-4.
» Wisconsin: Defeats Minnesota and Purdue, loses to Iowa and Nebraska to finish 5-4.
Those results would force a five-way tie atop the Big Ten West. According to the Big Ten, the first tiebreaker would be comparing the winning percentage of the tied teams against each other. In this case, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa would be 2-2, while Wisconsin would be 1-3. Nebraska would be 3-1, thus earning the trip to Indianapolis.
» Illinois: Defeats Michigan State and Northwestern, loses to Iowa to finish 5-4.
» Iowa: Defeats Minnesota and Illinois, loses to Nebraska and Wisconsin to finish 5-4.
» Minnesota: Loses all of its remaining games to finish 5-4.
» Nebraska: Wins all of its remaining games to finish 5-4.
» Wisconsin: Defeats Iowa and Minnesota and loses to Nebraska and Purdue to finish 5-4.
In this case, we have another five-way tie atop the Big Ten West. Against fellow tied teams, Illinois is 1-3, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin are 2-2 and Nebraska, again, is 3-1. Off to Indianapolis goes Nebraska.
Scenario 3
This one is a little different, and it involves forcing just a four-way tie (sorry, Illinois).
» Illinois: Defeats Iowa, loses to Northwestern and Michigan State to finish 4-5.
» Iowa: Defeats Minnesota and Wisconsin, loses to Illinois and Nebraska to finish 5-4.
» Minnesota: Loses all of its remaining games to finish 5-4.
» Nebraska: Wins all of its remaining games to finish 5-4.
» Wisconsin: Defeats Minnesota and Purdue, loses to Iowa and Nebraska to finish 5-4.
Minnesota and Wisconsin would be 1-2 against tied teams, while Iowa and Nebraska would be 2-1. Then, the Huskers would have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Hawkeyes.
If there's anything to take away from this, it's that the result of Iowa and Wisconsin sets forth the domino effect and Minnesota can ruin it at any time.
» Illinois: Loses to Iowa, goes 1-1 against Michigan State and Northwestern to finish 4-5.
» Iowa: Defeats Minnesota and Illinois, loses to Nebraska and Wisconsin to finish 5-4.
» Minnesota: Loses all of its remaining games to finish 5-4.
» Nebraska: Wins all of its remaining games to finish 5-4.
» Wisconsin: Defeats Iowa and Minnesota, loses to Nebraska and Purdue to finish 5-4.
Again, four-way tie. Iowa and Minnesota are 1-2, and Nebraska and Wisconsin are 2-1. The Huskers top the Badgers in the head-to-head battle.
Scenario 5
Now we're down to the three-way ties.
» Illinois: Defeats Iowa, loses to Michigan State and Northwestern to finish 4-5.
» Iowa: Defeats Minnesota and Wisconsin, loses to Illinois and Nebraska to finish 5-4.
» Minnesota: Loses all of its remaining games to finish 5-4.
» Nebraska: Wins all of its remaining games to finish 5-4.
» Wisconsin: Defeats Minnesota, loses to Iowa, Nebraska and Purdue to finish 4-5.
Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska would all be 5-4 in the Big Ten and 1-1 vs. other tied teams, meaning it goes to the next tiebreaker: record within the division. The Gophers would be 3-3, while the Hawkeyes and Huskers would be 4-2. Lo and behold, the Huskers have the tiebreaker.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Scenario 6
» Illinois: Defeats Iowa, loses to Michigan State and Northwestern to finish 4-5.
» Iowa: Defeats Minnesota, loses to Illinois, Minnesota and Nebraska to finish 4-5.
» Minnesota: Loses all of its remaining games to finish 5-4.
» Nebraska: Wins all of its remaining games to finish 5-4.
» Wisconsin: Defeats Iowa and Minnesota, loses to Nebraska and Purdue to finish 5-4.
This is the same as Scenario No. 5, but replace Iowa with Wisconsin.
So what are the odds of any of these scenarios actually falling Nebraska's way? Sorry, our calculator doesn't go that high.
27 times Nebraska football won — or lost — on a last-minute score since 2000
2000: No. 1 Nebraska 27, No. 23 Notre Dame 24, OT
2000: No. 10 Nebraska 34, Colorado 32
2005: Nebraska 27, No. 23 Iowa State 20, OT
2005: No. 15 Texas Tech 35, Nebraska 31
2006: No. 21 Nebraska 39, Kansas 32, OT
2006: Nebraska 28, No. 24 Texas A&M 27
2008: No. 7 Texas Tech 37, Nebraska 31, OT
2009: No. 13 Virginia Tech 16, No. 19 Nebraska 15
2009: No. 3 Texas 13, No. 22 Nebraska 12
2010: No. 9 Nebraska 31, Iowa State 30 (OT)
2012: No. 21 Nebraska 28, Michigan State 24
2013: Nebraska 27, Northwestern 24
2013: Nebraska 23, Penn State 20, OT
2014: No. 19 Nebraska 31, McNeese State 24
2014: Nebraska 37, Iowa 34, OT
2015: BYU 33, Nebraska 28
2015: Illinois 14, Nebraska 13
2015: Miami 36, Nebraska 33, OT
2015: Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 21
2015: Nebraska 39, No. 6 Michigan State 38
2016: No. 11 Wisconsin 23, No. 7 Nebraska 17, OT
2017: Nebraska 25, Purdue 24
2017: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 24, OT
2018: Northwestern 34, Nebraska 31, OT
2018: Iowa 31, Nebraska 28
2019: Colorado 34, No. 25 Nebraska 31, OT
2019: Nebraska 13, Northwestern 10
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I have a better chance to win a $300m lottery - twice.
Really? Slow day down at the WH?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.