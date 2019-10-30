Nebraska baseball released Wednesday its schedule for the 2020 season — Will Bolt's first as head coach of the Huskers. The slate features games against seven NCAA tournament qualifiers and one College World Series team.

NU will open the season on the road against Baylor (Feb. 14-16), then travel to San Diego for the Tony Gwynn Legacy where they'll face San Diego (Feb. 21), San Diego State (Feb. 22) and Arizona (Feb. 23). The Huskers will conclude their season-opening trip with three games against Arizona State (Feb. 28-March 1).

Nebraska's home opener is scheduled for March 6 against Columbia. NU will also play a nonconference weekend series at home against UNLV (March 20-22).

The Huskers open Big Ten play on March 27 against Northwestern. NU will also host Rutgers, Ohio State and Penn State. Conference road trips include Maryland, Purdue, Michigan and Indiana. Last season, the Wolverines advanced to the finals of the CWS. 

In addition to facing Michigan, other NCAA tournament qualifiers from 2019 include Arizona State, Baylor, Creighton, Indiana, Ohio State and UNO.

Nebraska will face in-state rivals Creighton three times and UNO once. The Huskers will play the Jays once at home (April 21) and play at TD Ameritrade Park twice (April 7 and April 28). The Huskers host UNO on April 14. The Bluejays and Mavs qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2019.

Click here to view the complete schedule.

