...SNOW WILL TAPER OFF LATER THIS AFTERNOON...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2
INCHES, WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS UP TO 3 INCHES POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING. THE MOST PERSISTENT
SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED BEFORE 4 PM CDT, AND THEN TAPER OFF DURING
THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS
COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
BASEBALL
Seven NCAA tournament qualifiers highlight Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt's first season
Nebraska baseball released Wednesday its schedule for the 2020 season — Will Bolt's first as head coach of the Huskers. The slate features games against seven NCAA tournament qualifiers and one College World Series team.
NU will open the season on the road against Baylor (Feb. 14-16), then travel to San Diego for the Tony Gwynn Legacy where they'll face San Diego (Feb. 21), San Diego State (Feb. 22) and Arizona (Feb. 23). The Huskers will conclude their season-opening trip with three games against Arizona State (Feb. 28-March 1).
Nebraska's home opener is scheduled for March 6 against Columbia. NU will also play a nonconference weekend series at home against UNLV (March 20-22).
The Huskers open Big Ten play on March 27 against Northwestern. NU will also host Rutgers, Ohio State and Penn State. Conference road trips include Maryland, Purdue, Michigan and Indiana. Last season, the Wolverines advanced to the finals of the CWS.
In addition to facing Michigan, other NCAA tournament qualifiers from 2019 include Arizona State, Baylor, Creighton, Indiana, Ohio State and UNO.
Nebraska will face in-state rivals Creighton three times and UNO once. The Huskers will play the Jays once at home (April 21) and play at TD Ameritrade Park twice (April 7 and April 28). The Huskers host UNO on April 14. The Bluejays and Mavs qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2019.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.