Nebraska basketball will be looking to snap an 13-game losing streak against Northwestern on Sunday. Here's preview of the matchup.
When: 3:15 p.m. on Sunday
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Neb.)
TV: BTN
Streaming: FoxSportsGo
Radio: 590 AM (Omaha); 1400 AM (Lincoln)
Opponent Preview
2019-2020 record: 6-21
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 107th
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 191st
Trending: Down. Very, very down. Think Nebraska but in purple and without a good win. Northwestern’s lost 17 of its last 18 games. That one win? 62-57 over the Huskers on Jan. 11. Head coach Chris Collins is rebuilding in year seven, which is never a great sign. After the 24-win season with the NCAA Tournament victory, the Wildcats have clocked in seasons with 15, 13 and now six wins. They can’t shoot, can’t defend, can’t find a win. Sunday is their best shot to hit win seven this year.
Players to watch
» Miller Kopp leads Northwestern with 13 points per game and 3.7 rebounds. The 6-foot-7 freshman shoots 41% from the floor and 39% from 3-point range. He put up 15 with three 3-pointers against the Huskers in January. He’s pretty much Northwestern’s only consistent scorer, with double digit nights in 15 of his last 17 games.
» Lacrosse star Pat Spencer scores 10.6 a game and had 14 in the win over Nebraska. He’s shooting 45% from the floor but 25% from 3. In the win over Nebraska, he was 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Since that night, he’s 2 of his last 18 attempts from 3 in the last 12 games.
Three keys for Nebraska
1. Can’t let Northwestern get hot from 3-point range. When they do, they can make it a game. They made 10 against Nebraska and won. They made 11 and took Rutgers to overtime. They made two and lost to Penn State by 16. The Wildcats are the worst 2-point scoring team in the Big Ten, making just 45% of shots inside the arc. Nebraska needs to run the Wildcats off the line, funnel them into the paint and contest.
2. Nebraska trailed 17-16 after about 10 minutes of play, then fell behind by 36-19 just before the half. The Huskers cannot collapse like that, especially against such a bad team. The droughts will come, they always do, but Nebraska needs to find someone to score when they can’t, be that a Cam Mack take to the bucket or a toss inside for Yvan Ouedraogo, who is shooting over 50% from the floor in his last five games. Nebraska can score on this team, proved by being down 60-48 with 3:47 left, then having a chance to tie the game at 60 three minutes later. So don’t collapse.
3. How about a little energy? How about a little attitude? Nebraska’s lacked a serious amount of, well, swag in the last few games. You can’t really blame them. You lose 13 in a row, that’s going to happen. But this is the final game in PBA for the year, and there will likely be a good crowd because of it. The interest for the fanbase has been there, and the team owes it to the thousands of fans still showing up to act like they want to play. I imagine after a few minutes, when Nebraska realizes they’re actually more talented than this team, they’ll play hard.
Prediction
KenPom: Nebraska wins 74-71.
Chris Heady’s take: Hard to beat a team twice. Even if that team is Nebraska. Northwestern got hot and used momentum to build a massive lead. Nebraska cut that back down to three and had a chance to tie, but a blown call didn’t put Dachon Burke on the free throw line. From 30,000 feet, what’s the lesson? That if you don’t fall into a hole, you can beat this Northwestern team. Neither of these teams have much to play for, but on Senior Day, I think Nebraska pulls it out. Cam Mack’s played incrementally better over the past week, Burke and Cheatham have had their moments recently and Yvan Ouedraogo has become a solid option. Keep Northwestern to fewer than seven of eight three’s, and you notch the first win in 54 days. Nebraska 67, Northwestern 62.
