The Huskers have lost seven straight games. Will the skid stop against the Hawkeyes? Here's a preview of the matchup:
When: 5 p.m. on Saturday
Where: Carver Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)
TV: BTN
Streaming: FoxSportsGo
Radio: 590 AM (Omaha) 1400 AM (Lincoln)
Opponent Preview
2019-2020 record: 16-7
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 3rd
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 113th
Trending: This will sound odd considering they just gave up 104 points to Purdue and lost by 36, but up. Purdue shot 63.1% from the field and 56% from 3 and embarrassed the Hawkeyes, but this is what Iowa does occasionally. They can play like the best team in the Big Ten (the 67-49 win over Maryland on Jan. 10) or the worst — like the Purdue loss, or even the loss to Nebraska. But since the Hawkeyes and Huskers met, Iowa is 6-2. They’ve given themselves a great spot on the NCAA tournament bubble, plus they have the chance to finish in the top six or seven in the Big Ten. And Luka Garza’s on pace to be player of the year. As long as he’s on the floor, Iowa is a tough out, even if it's coming off a pitiful performance.
» Garza averages 23.2 points per game, which leads the Big Ten, with 10 rebounds, third in the conference. He’s scored 20 or more points in eight straight games. The last time he didn’t? Against NU, when he had just 16.
» Joe Wieskamp scores 14.8 per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He put up 21 in the last matchup despite going 1 of 10 from 3-point range. Since that game, he’s knocked down 37% of his 3-point attempts. So don’t bank on him shooting that poorly again.
» CJ Fredrick did not play on Jan. 7. In the six games he’s appeared in since the Nebraska game, the 6-foot-3 freshman has scored in double digits four times. He had 21 in a win over Michigan and 18 in a win over Illinois. Iowa looked like it was missing an element when it played at Nebraska. He was that missing link. Especially considering he’s made 46% of his 3-point attempts in the past six games after the Nebraska game.
Three keys for Nebraska
1. Final five minutes of the first half, first five minutes of the second half. That’s how Nebraska stays in this game, or loses by quite a bit. The Huskers had a chance against Penn State to tie the game in the closing minutes, but missed five free throws and trailed by five at half. Then the Nittany Lions bulldozed Nebraska in the second half and ran away with the win. The Huskers were within one at Wisconsin, then allowed multiple open 3-point attempts in the second half and couldn’t recover. Those 10 minutes right in the middle of the game are so much more important than the players currently realize, which surely they were hammered with this week during practice.
2. Need a career-high-like performance from somebody. Cam Mack was scoreless against Penn State, which just can’t happen, and he needs to be close to a triple double. Or maybe Dachon Burke scores 25 or Thorir Thorbjarnarson has six 3-pointers or Haanif Cheatham puts up 30. Somebody really has to have it on the offensive end. Iowa is the Big Ten’s best offense, and the third-most efficient offense in the country. Nebraska held them to 70 on Jan. 7, but that was Iowa’s worst 3-point day of the season. That’ll be extremely difficult to do twice. So Nebraska needs to keep up.
3. Have to approach this game like it is being played in March. Nebraska’s on the brink. The Penn State loss was a step back. It frustrated Fred Hoiberg and the coaching staff more than any game this year, and it led to at least one of the hardest practices of the year. How Nebraska responds in this game could tell us just how fragile the psyche of the team is. So the key here is Nebraska getting over its mood swing and throwing out punch after punch, and not hanging heads. If Hoiberg only calls one timeout during an Iowa run, consider that a win.
Prediction
KenPom: Iowa wins 87-72.
Chris Heady’s take: The last time Nebraska had a horrible performance then had time to put in some fixes, it was a Saturday loss at Creighton 95-76, then a 96-90 fight at Indiana the next Friday. Give Fred Hoiberg time, and he can come up with a game plan. So this could be close for 30 minutes if — and only if — NU has an above average shooting night and they can contain Garza. But Nebraska’s played a full 40 minutes just a handful of times. And it is damn-hard to beat a team twice, let alone Iowa, who will have an edge after that Purdue loss and will want some revenge on this pesky Husker team that already beat them. KenPom gives Nebraska an 8% chance to win. I’d give it a 20% chance this is close. Iowa 90, Nebraska 75.
