Trending: We’ll see. This is Eric Henderson’s first season at South Dakota State after T.J. Otzelberger — a former Fred Hoiberg assistant — left for UNLV. Henderson was an Otzelberger assistant from 2016 to 2019. Prior to that, he was at North Dakota State with David Richman. Henderson has a lot of Nebraska connections. He played for Greg McDermott at Wayne State, then was the high school girls basketball coach at Wayne High School from 2003 to 2005. After a brief stint as a coach and athletic director at a Wisconsin high school, he broke into the college basketball world. SDSU has made the NCAA tournament twice in the past three years and has been a Summit League force. We’ll see if Henderson can keep it up.
Players to watch
» Four games into the season, Douglas Wilson leads SDSU with 19.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in 32 minutes. The 6-foot-7 junior doesn’t venture much into 3-point range but is shooting 57% from the floor. He’ll be a task for Kevin Cross and Yvan Ouedraogo. Wilson was the NJCAA player of the year at Kirkwood Community College, averaging 21 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last year. He’s adjusted to the Division-I level just fine.
» If you followed Nebraska high school sports the last few years, you’ll recognize No. 50. That’s David Wingett, the 6-foot-7 freshman from Winnebago. He’s played solid in his first college action, with 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 54% from the floor and is 6 for 13 from 3-point range (54.5%).
» Watch out for Brandon Key. He’s a 5-foot-10 senior guard scoring 11.8 per game with four assists. But — since Nebraska’s real small — let’s focus more on Matt Dentlinger. He’s a 6-foot-8, 240-pound sophomore. He plays about 20 minutes a game and is putting up nearly a double-double, with 10 points and seven rebounds. Between him and Wilson, there’s double-doubles to be had if you’re a Jackrabbit on Saturday.
Three keys for Nebraska
1. Finish. Finish at the rim, finish defensive possessions with a rebound, finish your shot. Nebraska’s a work in progress, and often, works in progress do not do the little things well. See: Nebraska football. A good basketball team makes easy things look easy. This current team makes easy things look difficult. Cam Mack was wheeling and dealing while NU was trying to stave off a feisty Southern Utah team. But time and again, his pin-point passes weren’t turned into points with missed bunnies at the rim, and SUU took a lead. Gotta make the easy ones. And at times in the first two games, Nebraska’s defended well, but when they can’t get a rebound, a 20-second defensive possession turns into 50, and that’s energy burned on the wrong end of the floor. Gotta box out. Wings included. And Nebraska’s shooting just 21.2% from 3-point range. That’s 332nd in the country out of 353 teams. And they’ve been good looks. Finish those looks, hit a few open ones, and NU can control this game.
2. Watch out for the zone. It worked like a charm for Southern Utah. Despite Nebraska’s 0-2 record, South Dakota State is the underdog here, and sometimes underdogs need to do some junky defense to win. The zone forces Nebraska to make shots from deep. And, again, 21.2% from the 3-point line. There’s almost no reason for any team to not zone Nebraska. Surely, Hoiberg put in a few more zone sets, but if SDSU does go zone to challenge NU, the Huskers will need to handle it better than they did last Saturday.
3. Turn SDSU over. Nebraska’s actually 62nd in the country in turnover percentage per possession. They force 18 a game through two games, which is excellent. A turnover unlocks Nebraska’s transition, where they’re at their best. And it also helps cut down on long, grueling defensive possessions. South Dakota State turns it over about 16 times a game. Make that 20, Nebraska would be cookin’.
Prediction
KenPom: Nebraska wins 77-70.
Chris Heady’s take: This is a toss up. 50-50. If Nebraska hits a few more shots than it did against Southern Utah, they can win this one. You have to imagine, at some point, Nebraska shoots well in its own arena. If Matej Kavas can find some spots, if Jervay Green can knock down open 3s, if Dachon Burke slows down and lets the game come to him, if Mack continues to deal out dimes, yeah, Nebraska should win. But SDSU has some firepower. They’ve got some dudes. This game matters to them. And with an 11 a.m. football game the next morning, with an 0-2 Husker basketball team, and SDSU carrying multiple in-state kids on the roster, there could be a pretty big Jackrabbit contingent. It’s a program that knows how to win, and win consistently. They had USC on the ropes in the second half. USC fought back and won. There’s not been a ton of evidence to prove Nebraska fights back. SDSU with the upset, 68-66.
Meet the 2019-20 Nebraska men's basketball team
Akol Arop
Dalano Banton
Dachon Burke
Haanif Cheatham
Kevin Cross
Samari Curtis
Charlie Easley
Jervay Green
Matej Kavas
Cam Mack
Yvan Ouedraogo
Jace Piatkowski
Bret Porter
Shamiel Stevenson
Thorir Thorbjarnarson
Derrick Walker
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.