Nebraska basketball will be looking to snap an 12-game losing streak against Ohio State on Thursday. Here's preview of the matchup.
When: 8 p.m. on Thursday
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Neb.)
TV: BTN
Streaming: FoxSportsGo
Radio: 590 AM (Omaha) 1400 AM (Lincoln)
Opponent Preview
2019-2020 record: 18-9
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 14th
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 25th
Trending: Up. Ohio State has bounced back after a mid-season slump. The Buckeyes lost six of seven from Dec. 29 to Jan. 23. The only win was over Nebraska. But since a loss to Minnesota on Jan. 23, OSU is 6-2 with wins over Michigan, Rutgers and Maryland. Chris Holtmann has steadied the ship, even without DJ Carton, who is away from basketball for mental health reasons. The Buckeyes beat Maryland at home on Sunday, 79-72, and could jump to sixth in the Big Ten with a win. A loss and they’re in danger of playing on the first day in Indianapolis, which a bubble team can’t chance.
Players to watch
» Luther Muhammad didn’t play in the first matchup between these two. And he comes in with double-digit scoring in three of his past four games. He had 22 in the win over Maryland in 35 minutes. He’s played 26 games this year, shoots 38% from the floor and 36% from 3-point range.
» The drama in the Big Ten this week is about Kaleb Wesson being a bully. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon has made a big deal about the way Wesson was able to play against the Terrapins. The 6-foot-9, 270-pound Wesson is hard to stop, he has no problem finishing through contact and is hard to move. He scores 14 per game with 9.3 rebounds. It’s Big Boy basketball on Thursday.
Three keys for Nebraska
1. Six different Buckeyes scored in double digits in the last game between these two. Gotta cut that in half. CJ Walker scored 18 and shot 7 of 12 from the floor, Andre Wesson made three 3-pointers in less than a minute and finished with 11, Kyle Young scored 10. Ohio State will look different, without Young (injury) and Carton, and with the addition of Muhammad. But Nebraska has to defend like it did for about 30 minutes against Illinois. Lots of help, active hands, jump the passing lanes, harass the guards. Nebraska made Illinois uncomfortable early and it helped tie the game twice. Ohio State’s good at almost everything. The one weakness: turnovers. They’re 237th in offensive turnover percentage.
2. Dachon Burke has scored in double digits in five straight games. With Cam Mack likely out again with an illness, Burke’s name will be called again. His energy against Michigan State — including three 3s to tie the game late in the first half — needs to be there again, and for 40 full minutes. He was recruited to Nebraska to take over the team. And though he finds himself in a different position with a new coach, with what the season is now with Mack out, he needs to do what he was brought here to do.
3. Nebraska only has eight scholarship players available to play, but it’d help to have some bench production. Primarily from Kevin Cross. He’s hit another cold streak, scoring 25 points in his past six games. He’s had 17 twice in conference play. Another 17-point night could help.
Prediction
KenPom: Ohio State 77-67.
Chris Heady’s take: Ohio State’s out to prove something, and typically, Holtmann’s teams are pretty darn good when something’s on the line. Some teams enter the conference slog and never make it out. Ohio State has, and appear rejuvenated. They can score inside with Wesson, they’re 14th in the country in 3-point percentage. They’re the 25th most efficient defense in the country, they’re sixth in 2-point defense. Tough to score, tough to stop. If Nebraska makes 10-plus 3-pointers, could be close. But this seems like a bad matchup at the wrong time. Ohio State 72, Nebraska 65.
