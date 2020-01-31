The Huskers have lost six straight games. Will the skid stop against the Nittany Lions? Here's a preview of the matchup:
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Neb.)
TV: BTN
Streaming: FoxSportsGo
Radio: 590 AM (Omaha) 1400 AM (Lincoln)
Opponent Preview
2019-2020 record: 15-5
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 446h
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 22nd
Trending: Up. Penn State’s a dangerous team this year. Pat Chambers had the Nittany Lions 14-18 a season ago, but there’s shades of 2018 in this year’s group, when PSU won 26 games and took the NIT. Penn State’s won three in a row over Ohio State, Michigan and Indiana. They beat Michigan by 11 on the road and took care of Indiana 64-49. They’re second in average possession length in the Big Ten, and third in tempo, so this one could get up and down. Barring a late-season collapse, Penn State’s headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time under Chambers.
Players to watch
» Lamar Stevens scored 19.9 points per game last year, and he’s down to 16.7, but don’t let that fool you. Stevens is an NBA-prototype. He’s 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, shoots 45% from the floor and can score at will. He adds 7.1 rebounds. Not a lethal 3-point shooter, but he’s averaging 20 points per game in his past three games.
» Mike Watkins looks like he should have played in the NBA during the 1970s, and he plays like it. Watkins scores 9.8 per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. He leads the Big Ten in blocks with 58. Nebraska’s last in the country — 353rd — in avoiding blocked shots, with 14.1% of all shots getting swatted.
» Myreon Jones is second in 3-pointers made in the Big Ten. He’s shooting 48% from behind the arc on the road with 16.3 points per game in 31 minutes. Keeping track of Stevens, Watkins and Jones might be Nebraska’s toughest defensive matchup of the season.
Three keys for Nebraska
1. Avoid the hole. Nebraska’s fallen behind by 14 points or more in six straight games. They’ve lost all six. And even in those games, they came back to make it interesting. Rutgers they came back on an 18-2 run, Wisconsin they cut it to a five-point game late, Northwestern they had a shot to win at the end. But you have to avoid the hole. Problem is, Nebraska doesn’t appear to be good enough to do that yet.
2. Can’t go in the lane. Can’t think about going in the lane. Nebraska’s done it recently with some success, scoring in the paint. But Nebraska can’t get in the habit of challenging Watkins at the rim. They will lose that battle 9 times out of 10. Nebraska needs to stay within the flow of the offense. Can’t take 15-foot jumpers, can’t try and do it one-on-one. Keep running sets until a shot opens up. Drive and kick. Can’t, as Cam Mack said, try and make Superman plays.
3. Have to take care of the ball. Nebraska’s ninth in the country in turnover percentage, and first in the Big Ten in turnover margin. They usually take care of the ball. But Penn State’s going to take chances, going to swat at drives. Nebraska has to win the turnover margin in this one.
Prediction
KenPom: Penn State wins 80-72.
Chris Heady’s take: There are a few teams every year that just have that look. This Penn State team reminds me of 2017-18 Nebraska, when the Huskers won 22 games and barely missed the NCAA tournament. Penn State took care of Syracuse by 19 early in the year, and have only lost to one team this year outside the top 40 in KenPom. They have “it” and it will take a herculean effort for Nebraska to pull this one off. I think Nebraska will find ways to score. I have no idea how they’ll stop Penn State, though. Penn State 90, Nebraska 75.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.