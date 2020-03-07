...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...
.GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES
WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF
SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES IN THE
UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S COMBINED WITH HUMIDITIES AROUND 20 PERCENT
AND WIND GUSTS AROUND 35 MPH WILL MAKE ANY FIRES THAT START HARD
TO CONTROL.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE.
IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
089 GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091
NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093
RICHARDSON.
* WINDS...SOUTH 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 PERCENT.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL GROW QUICKLY AND SPREAD
RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE POSTPONED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.
&&
BASKETBALL
Scouting report: Players to watch, three keys for Nebraska vs. Minnesota
Trending: Down. This could very well be the final home game for Richard Pitino. With two potential All-Big Ten selections in his starting lineup, Pitino’s team is 13-16 and 12th in the Big Ten. They’ve lost eight of their past 10 games, including three in a row to Maryland, Wisconsin and Indiana. Those three losses, though, were by one, two and five points. So they’ve been close. But close doesn’t keep jobs, especially at a program that takes basketball seriously. Even so, Nebraska will be overmatched at nearly every position, especially on the wing with Daniel Oturu, a 6-foot-10 monster who is second in the Big Ten in scoring.
Players to watch
» Oturu scores 20.3 points a game, leads the Big Ten with 11.6 rebounds a game, is second in field-goal percentage, first in blocked shots, first in offensive rebounds, first in defensive rebounds and fourth in minutes played. So good luck, Nebraska.
» Marcus Carr is seventh in the Big Ten in scoring with 15.4 a game, second in the Big Ten with 6.6 assists, has the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio and is first in minutes played. Carr and Oturu don’t leave the court and are generally productive together. Nebraska’s going to have to slow both to have a chance.
Three keys for Nebraska
1. Not turning the ball over is a place to start. Nebraska has 43 turnovers in the past two games. In the four games against Wisconsin, Michigan State, Illinois and Ohio State, they had 44 turnovers combined. It was particularly ugly without Cam Mack at Michigan. Thorir Thorbjarnarson had seven turnovers alone. But even with Mack, Nebraska was sloppy with the ball. At Michigan, Nebraska closed a nine-point lead to one, then turned it over four times. Can’t let those opportunities figuratively, and literally, slip between your fingers.
2. A good way to figure out if Nebraska’s engaged is to check the 3-point attempts. There they were again at Michigan, lazy and complacent, shooting just 13. It was the fewest attempts on the year. Part of that has to do with Mack’s absence, but even still, when Nebraska takes a lot of 3s, it’s generally a good thing. The most was 33 at Maryland, then 32 in the overtime loss to Northwestern and 32 at Indiana. Look for those deep shots. It’s far better than forcing an ugly attempt in the lane.
3. Guess what Minnesota is? A fellow bad free-throw shooting team. They actually aren’t a great all-around shooting team. In conference play, they’re 10th in effective field goal percentage, 13th in 3-point shooting and 11th from the line. So make them a jump shooting team. A 2-3 zone at Michigan forced the Wolverines into a lot of long 2s. That led to fast break opportunities on the other end, and Michigan ended up missing 19 of its final 25 shots of the first half. Maybe Nebraska goes zone to try and neutralize Oturu inside, and make the Gophers make jumpers.
Prediction
KenPom: Minnesota wins 79-65.
Chris Heady’s take: Well, without Cam Mack and Dachon Burke this looks bleak. Nebraska's going to be a double-digit underdog playing without two main contributors. Maybe Hoiberg gets a solid effort from guys who want to be there. Maybe the noon tipoff gets Minnesota off guard. This could be somewhat close if Nebraska plays hard enough. But talent wise, Nebraska's way out-matched. Talent alone should win Minnesota this game, as long as coaching doesn't get in the way. Minnesota 72, Nebraska 58.
1 of 23
Nebraska's Dachon Burke scores past Northwestern's Pat Spencer.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: at Michigan, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
March 8: at Minnesota, noon (BTN)
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.