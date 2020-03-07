Just one game remains in the regular season for Nebraska basketball. Here's a preview of their matchup at Minnesota.

* * *

When: Noon on Sunday

Where: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

TV: BTN

Streaming: FoxSportsGo

Radio: 590 AM (Omaha) 1400 AM (Lincoln)

Opponent Preview

2019-2020 record: 13-16

Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 35th

Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 46th

Trending: Down. This could very well be the final home game for Richard Pitino. With two potential All-Big Ten selections in his starting lineup, Pitino’s team is 13-16 and 12th in the Big Ten. They’ve lost eight of their past 10 games, including three in a row to Maryland, Wisconsin and Indiana. Those three losses, though, were by one, two and five points. So they’ve been close. But close doesn’t keep jobs, especially at a program that takes basketball seriously. Even so, Nebraska will be overmatched at nearly every position, especially on the wing with Daniel Oturu, a 6-foot-10 monster who is second in the Big Ten in scoring.

Players to watch

» Oturu scores 20.3 points a game, leads the Big Ten with 11.6 rebounds a game, is second in field-goal percentage, first in blocked shots, first in offensive rebounds, first in defensive rebounds and fourth in minutes played. So good luck, Nebraska.

» Marcus Carr is seventh in the Big Ten in scoring with 15.4 a game, second in the Big Ten with 6.6 assists, has the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio and is first in minutes played. Carr and Oturu don’t leave the court and are generally productive together. Nebraska’s going to have to slow both to have a chance.

Three keys for Nebraska

1. Not turning the ball over is a place to start. Nebraska has 43 turnovers in the past two games. In the four games against Wisconsin, Michigan State, Illinois and Ohio State, they had 44 turnovers combined. It was particularly ugly without Cam Mack at Michigan. Thorir Thorbjarnarson had seven turnovers alone. But even with Mack, Nebraska was sloppy with the ball. At Michigan, Nebraska closed a nine-point lead to one, then turned it over four times. Can’t let those opportunities figuratively, and literally, slip between your fingers.

2. A good way to figure out if Nebraska’s engaged is to check the 3-point attempts. There they were again at Michigan, lazy and complacent, shooting just 13. It was the fewest attempts on the year. Part of that has to do with Mack’s absence, but even still, when Nebraska takes a lot of 3s, it’s generally a good thing. The most was 33 at Maryland, then 32 in the overtime loss to Northwestern and 32 at Indiana. Look for those deep shots. It’s far better than forcing an ugly attempt in the lane.

3. Guess what Minnesota is? A fellow bad free-throw shooting team. They actually aren’t a great all-around shooting team. In conference play, they’re 10th in effective field goal percentage, 13th in 3-point shooting and 11th from the line. So make them a jump shooting team. A 2-3 zone at Michigan forced the Wolverines into a lot of long 2s. That led to fast break opportunities on the other end, and Michigan ended up missing 19 of its final 25 shots of the first half. Maybe Nebraska goes zone to try and neutralize Oturu inside, and make the Gophers make jumpers.

Prediction

KenPom: Minnesota wins 79-65.

Chris Heady’s take: Well, without Cam Mack and Dachon Burke this looks bleak. Nebraska's going to be a double-digit underdog playing without two main contributors. Maybe Hoiberg gets a solid effort from guys who want to be there. Maybe the noon tipoff gets Minnesota off guard. This could be somewhat close if Nebraska plays hard enough. But talent wise, Nebraska's way out-matched. Talent alone should win Minnesota this game, as long as coaching doesn't get in the way. Minnesota 72, Nebraska 58.

