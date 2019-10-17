...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.4 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT
TOMORROW.
&&
"I think there’s a portion of our team that was ready for that game that played physical and went out and did their job. There's another portion that weren't ready to play in that type of game," Frost said on his weekly radio show. "Certainly wasn’t as bad as it felt on the field, but there’s still a ton of things we need to improve at."
LINCOLN — When Scott Frost clicked on the Minnesota film, it didn’t look quite like it did in person in the rain and snow last week.
He didn’t think the offensive or defensive line was pushed around like he did immediately after the 34-7 loss.
But one thing really did stick out.
“I think there’s a portion of our team that was ready for that game that played physical and went out and did their job. There’s another portion that weren’t ready to play in that type of game,” Frost said on his weekly radio show. “Certainly wasn’t as bad as it felt on the field, but there’s still a ton of things we need to improve at.”
So Nebraska’s gone back to the basics this week.
NU will practice for the third time during this bye week on Friday morning. It’s all fundamentals this week, Frost said.
“Staying on blocks longer, making sure we’re better on the perimeter, tackling and blocking drills all week,” Frost said. “Kinda trying to run some of our base stuff and making sure we can be a little more reliable and count on it.”
One main thread throughout the hour, though, was Frost’s concern about building the culture and the leadership.
“It’s hard to be a leader if guys don’t want to follow. And the majority of the team does, but maybe not everybody,” Frost said. “And the leaders need to continue to improve, but we need good teammates, not just good leaders.”
» Frost said the biggest difference between the Big Ten and the other conferences he’s been in is the offensive and defensive lines.
“This is a grown-man’s league,” Frost said. “Everyone we’re playing has fourth- and fifth-year linemen in the system, and it’s pretty hard for an 18-year-old to come in and play, especially in the Big Ten.”
Frost said he’s happy with the offensive linemen, but they’re developing.
"It's just hard when you're playing the Wisconsin's and Iowa's and Ohio State's of the world to run 18 and 19 year olds out there," Frost said.
But, he wouldn't be surprised if some young offensive linemen played this year, staying within the four-game redshirt rule.
» Nebraska's 4-3 with a couple embarrassing losses, but Frost doesn't want to change much scheme wise.
"When things aren't going as well as you want them to, you start to question everything," Frost said. "But doubting and changing what you do is the worst thing you can do. We know our schemes on both sides work, they've worked for a long time. We gotta get better at them, we gotta recruit better players to run them."
» Frost said he was pleased with Noah Vedral's first start at quarterback.
"We didn’t do well enough around him," Frost said.
» Frost says he thinks the Nebraska offense of the 1990s would work today.
"The one thing that would be hard would be to recruit to it. There's a lot of skill players and quarterbacks who would not want to run that type of offense all the time."
1 of 70
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, left, breaks up a third quarter pass intended for Minnesota's Rashod Bateman.
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt on the 1-yard-line during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota's defenders Phillip Howard, Seth Green and Thomas Barber at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's special teams player Jeramiah Stovall reacts after not recovering a punt inside the 5-yard-line for Minnesota's offense during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, second from right, talks with quarterbacks Andrew Bunch, left, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Vedral before the start of the Huskers' football game with Minnesota. To the far left is Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, left, breaks up a third quarter pass intended for Minnesota's Rashod Bateman.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels, right, swims past Minnesota's Curtis Dunlap Jr. in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman recovers the football after he muffed a punt return in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral carries the football in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost and Minnesota's P.J. Fleck talk after the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral and Adrian Martinez walk off the field after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson and Collin Miller walk back to the locker room after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost runs off the field after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral and Adrian Martinez walk off the field after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Andrew Bunch throws the football in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr., bottom, upends Nebraska's Dedrick Mills in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Andrew Bunch looks for an open receiver in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's mascot fires a t-shirt into the crowd in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral carries the football in the second quarter as Minnesota's Terell Smith tackles him.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Rodney Smith, left, gets hit by Nebraska's Darrion Daniels in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Shannon Brooks, right, carries the football in the third quarter as Nebraska's Alex Davis tackles him.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt return in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Damion Daniels, left, and Will Honas, right, stop Minnesota's Shannon Brooks at the goal line in the third quarter. Minnesota scored on the next play.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck congratulates his team after they scored a third quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck hugs offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap Jr. after the Gophers scored a third quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral looks for a receiver from the end zone during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen carries the ball on fourth down against Minnesota's Thomas Barber during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral follows through with a pass during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson walks back to the field after receiving a boot on his left leg after leaving the game injured against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington muffs a kick return in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan looks on during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson walks the sideline after leaving the game injured against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kade Warner catches a third quarter pass as Minnesota's Chris Williamson defends.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is stopped at the 2-yard-line by Coney Durr and Jordan Howden during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost listens to a referee during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Rodney Smith runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against Nebraska of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is sacked by Minnesota's Sam Renner during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Tyler Johnson makes a reception during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt on the 1-yard-line during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota's defenders Phillip Howard, Seth Green and Thomas Barber at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Tanner Morgan runs through the Nebraska defense in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman, right, gets pushed out of bounds by Minnesota's Thomas Barber in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost walks back to the sidelines in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's special teams player Jeramiah Stovall reacts after not recovering a punt inside the 5-yard-line for Minnesota's offense during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez touches the shoulder of Nebraska's Noah Vedral during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral delivers a pass during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is knocked down during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Shannon Brooks runs away from Nebraska's Collin Miller in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, tackles Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, tackles Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Rodney Smith, left, runs past Nebraska's Will Honas in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry throws the bones after making a second quarter tackle on Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral throws under pressure from Minnesota's Micah Dew-Treadway and Carter Coughlin during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's JD Spielman tries to get past Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is sacked by Minnesota's Carter Coughlin during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, second from right, talks with quarterbacks Andrew Bunch, left, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Vedral before the start of the Huskers' football game with Minnesota. To the far left is Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, left, talks with coach Scott Frost before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, left, talks with coach Scott Frost before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Danny Lugo, left, of Minnesota, coaches his son Marley, 10, on how to use hand warmers before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Lewis, left, of Minnesota, and his son, Joe, 11, prepare for the cold weather before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Minnesota football fans walk around TCF Bank Stadium before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost arrives with the Huskers prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Carmen Vorderstrasse, of Lincoln, Nebraska, shouts "Go Big Red" with a sign in hand as the Huskers arrive prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
TCF Bank Stadium is reflected in a puddle prior to the college game between Nebraska and Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ben Sexton, 10, Des Moines, Iowa, sports a Minnesotans for Nebraska hat prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral a potential starting quarterback arrives with the Huskers prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Minnesota fans tailgate together prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
A Minnesota and Nebraska flag is displayed in tailgating areas prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.