Nebraska coach Scott Frost is in his second year of a seven-year, $35 million contract. 

USA Today's annual head coaching salary database, released Tuesday, shows Scott Frost's $5 million salary still goes a long way. 

But it's not the highest salary in the Big Ten — or even the Big Ten West. 

Frost's 2019 salary is fifth in the league and tied for 14th nationally, according to the database, which in recent years has included salaries for private schools. 

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh — who has a $7,504,000 salary — leads the Big Ten, followed by Purdue's Jeff Brohm ($6.6 million, including a large signing bonus), Penn State's James Franklin ($5.65 million), Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald ($5,144,937) and Frost. 

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz makes $4.8 million. First-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day makes $4.5 million. 

Nine Big Ten coaches made the top 25 — most of any league — followed by the SEC (7), Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (2), ACC (2) and AAC (1). The Big Ten media rights package routinely pays out more money to its conference teams — north of $50 million last year — than any other league. 

Clemson's Dabo Swinney, who won national titles in 2016 and 2018, has the nation's No. 1 salary at $9,315,600. Alabama's Nick Saban is No. 2 at $8.857 million. He's won five national titles at Alabama, including 2015 and 2017. 

