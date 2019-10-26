Scott Frost

Nebraska coach Scott Frost was frustrated with his team's play in a 38-31 loss to Indiana. 

LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost was frustrated at halftime of NU’s 38-31 loss to Indiana. He was no less frustrated after the game. And in the wake of the Huskers’ third loss in four games, he had a message for his team.

“We’re just OK,” Frost said. “We’re just OK right now, because a lot of the things that are done are just OK. I’m not going to be happy with ‘just OK,’ I want a bunch of team players who aren’t going to be happy with ‘just OK.’”

Frost said he’s confident NU will improve and get better.

“But one of the ways that’s going to happen is ‘just OK’ can’t exist around here, and there’s a little too much of ‘just OK,’” Frost said.

NU made a litany of errors — two fumbles, a poor punt, a missed field goal — that helped offset 514 total offensive yards. Frost said he was concerned his team wasn’t “dialed in enough” when a team “flow” workout at the team hotel didn’t go as well as he’d hoped. Captain and defensive tackle Darrion Daniels “had to stop everybody and yell at them.”

“That’s a guy who’s been here for six months,” Frost said of Daniels, elected captain as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State. “Too much ‘just OK’ exists, and when there’s not enough attention to detail and not enough guys who care enough to do things perfect, then those mistakes show up on the field.”

Running back/receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who had 154 rushing and receiving yards, said some players haven't totally embraced Frost's culture. 

"There's still some guys on our team that aren't bought all the way in on our mentality that Coach Frost is wanting our team to have for the years to come," Robinson said. 

