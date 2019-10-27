...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEARLY STEADY THIS WEEK.
&&
Pressure from Ohio State defenders Chase Young, No. 2, and Tyreke Smith, No. 11, causes Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan to fumble.
» My No. 1 hasn't changed for weeks and there's no need for it to change. Ohio State is the best team I've seen in years based on what it's done so far. That can change. But it hasn't yet.
» Alabama has dropped to No. 4 because, look, the strength of schedule just isn't there. Penn State, in three straight weeks, played at Iowa, vs. Michigan and at Michigan State, all big-boy games, two on the road, and the Nittany Lions won all in that stretch. The Crimson Tide have, as always, a wonderful team, yes, of course, but the weakest teams of the SEC West — plus crossover games against Tennessee and South Carolina — don't tell as much. Alabama will host LSU in two weeks and then play at Auburn for the Iron Bowl. Right now, I wouldn't pick Alabama as a no-brainer to win either game.
» I have Group of Five teams in my top 25 and there are six in the regular AP Top 25. Folks, outside the Mountain West, it is not a good year for the Group of Five, but it's hard not to rank undefeated teams when the alternatives are, in some cases, three and four-loss clubs from Power Five divisions. This is part of what happens when you cut down the number of intersectional Power Five tilts to add another conference game; voters don't always appreciate the difficulty level of another conference game. If, for example, USC had won at, say, Oklahoma State instead of Colorado, would I, as a voter register it differently because it was a "foreign" foe? This is where Alabama gets some kind of goofy credit for playing a single Power Five non-conference opponent at a neutral site, and that opponent is 4-4 Duke when it could be, I don't know, Florida.
» Not trying to toot the horn here on Wisconsin. I'm not. The Badgers deserve credit for the stunning blowout of Michigan that I think was a one-off for both teams, which is why Michigan is now ranked ahead of Wisconsin, in one of those decisions that'll bother the Badger fan base. Wisconsin's coming down to Earth a little bit, though, and I'm not sure the journey is quite over, either. If you can slow down UW's offense, the Badgers defense will tire, as it has over the last two weeks. I see a potential two — perhaps three — more losses for the Badgers, including a bowl game.
» As of right now, I think the Pac-12 is out of the playoffs, which is kind of a shame. Because the Pac-12 is a good league — certainly stronger than the junk ACC — that simply had the misfortune of Oregon losing to Auburn. The Ducks slip up one more time, for any reason, even by a point, and they're out.
