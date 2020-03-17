Andy Janovich

Andy Janovich has 13 carries for 51 yards and three touchdowns, plus 22 receptions for 233 yards and one score in four NFL seasons.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich has been traded from the Denver Broncos to the Cleveland Browns, according to reports.

The Browns are reportedly trading a 7th-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft to acquire Janovich, who signed a three-year extension with Denver in 2019,

The Broncos drafted Janovich in the sixth round in 2016. He has played 50 career games with 19 starts. He has 13 carries for 51 yards and three touchdowns, plus 22 receptions for 233 yards and one score.

At Nebraska, the walk-on from Gretna was All-Big Ten honorable mention after his senior year in 2015. He ran for 271 yards and three touchdowns that season, including a 55-yard score against Wisconsin.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email