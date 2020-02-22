Former Nebraska standout Aaron Bummer has agreed to a contract extension with the Chicago White Sox, according to reports.
The 26-year-old left-hander signed a 5-year, $16 million contract, the largest extension given to a non-closer who has yet to qualify for salary arbitration in MLB history. The deal also reportedly includes two club options which could make the contract worth $29.5 million.
Bummer has a career 3.12 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 121⅓ innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.