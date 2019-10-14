You may have heard the news: Husker football is headed to Ireland for a season-opening game against Illinois in 2021.

That will mark the Huskers' first time in Europe, but not the first time outside the United States. 

In 1992, No. 11 Nebraska traveled to the Tokyo Dome in, you guessed it, Tokyo, Japan, with a chance to clinch the Big 8 title against Kansas State. 

Tommie Frazier — then a freshman — ran for three touchdowns and passed for another, while sophomore I-back Calvin Jones ran for 186 yards on 30 carries in a 38-24 NU win, clinching an Orange Bowl berth.

Had the Huskers lost, Colorado would have been conference champs and NU would have been placed in the Blockbuster Bowl. Remember, this was 1992.

You can read the full World-Herald article on Nebraska's win over Kansas State, which was printed Dec. 6, 1992, by clicking here.

And, you can read more about all the places Nebraska has won — from New Jersey to Council Bluffs to Hawaii and so many locations between — here.

27 times Nebraska football won — or lost — on a last-minute score since 2000

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription