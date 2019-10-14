...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:30 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THOUGH THE RIVER WILL REMAIN ELEVATED, THE TREND OF
DECLINING RIVER LEVELS WILL CONTINUE THIS WEEK.
&&
In 1992, No. 11 Nebraska traveled to the Tokyo Dome in, you guessed it, Tokyo, Japan, with a chance to clinch the Big 8 title against Kansas State.
Tommie Frazier — then a freshman — ran for three touchdowns and passed for another, while sophomore I-back Calvin Jones ran for 186 yards on 30 carries in a 38-24 NU win, clinching an Orange Bowl berth.
Had the Huskers lost, Colorado would have been conference champs and NU would have been placed in the Blockbuster Bowl. Remember, this was 1992.
You can read the full World-Herald article on Nebraska's win over Kansas State, which was printed Dec. 6, 1992, by clicking here.
And, you can read more about all the places Nebraska has won — from New Jersey to Council Bluffs to Hawaii and so many locations between — here.
27 times Nebraska football won — or lost — on a last-minute score since 2000
2000: No. 1 Nebraska 27, No. 23 Notre Dame 24, OT
2000: No. 10 Nebraska 34, Colorado 32
2005: Nebraska 27, No. 23 Iowa State 20, OT
2005: No. 15 Texas Tech 35, Nebraska 31
2006: No. 21 Nebraska 39, Kansas 32, OT
2006: Nebraska 28, No. 24 Texas A&M 27
2008: No. 7 Texas Tech 37, Nebraska 31, OT
2009: No. 13 Virginia Tech 16, No. 19 Nebraska 15
2009: No. 3 Texas 13, No. 22 Nebraska 12
2010: No. 9 Nebraska 31, Iowa State 30 (OT)
2012: No. 21 Nebraska 28, Michigan State 24
2013: Nebraska 27, Northwestern 24
2013: Nebraska 23, Penn State 20, OT
2014: No. 19 Nebraska 31, McNeese State 24
2014: Nebraska 37, Iowa 34, OT
2015: BYU 33, Nebraska 28
2015: Illinois 14, Nebraska 13
2015: Miami 36, Nebraska 33, OT
2015: Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 21
2015: Nebraska 39, No. 6 Michigan State 38
2016: No. 11 Wisconsin 23, No. 7 Nebraska 17, OT
2017: Nebraska 25, Purdue 24
2017: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 24, OT
2018: Northwestern 34, Nebraska 31, OT
2018: Iowa 31, Nebraska 28
2019: Colorado 34, No. 25 Nebraska 31, OT
2019: Nebraska 13, Northwestern 10
