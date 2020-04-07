Nebraska made the cut for one of its top outside linebacker targets in the 2021 class.
Clear Creek (Iowa) Amana pass rusher TJ Bollers, who has visited NU multiple times, released his top six on Tuesday. The Huskers were in it along with Iowa State, Wisconsin, Northwestern, California and Alabama.
Hometown Iowa, where Bollers' dad played college football, wasn't among the six. Bollers grew up around the Hawkeye program but is clearly looking to forge his own path in the sport.
Bollers plans on taking official visits, though it's not clear whether he'll be able to do so before the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic and measures designed to slow the spread of the disease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.