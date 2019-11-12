The Badgers and Huskers met in the 2012 Big Ten championship. The Badgers — including Melvin Gordon, Montee Ball and James White — combined to run 50 times for 539 yards and eight touchdowns in a 70-31 victory.
Taylor Martinez helped the Huskers score 20 unanswered points to overcome a 27-10 deficit and beat Wisconsin in 2012.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Badgers and Huskers met in the 2012 Big Ten championship. The Badgers — including Melvin Gordon, Montee Ball and James White — combined to run 50 times for 539 yards and eight touchdowns in a 70-31 victory.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
After a 3-3 draw in the first quarter, the Huskers scored 28 unanswered points to defeat the Badgers 31-3 in Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 8, 1966.
The game looked to be going the way some have come to expect — the Huskers trailed 20-3 with 11:50 remaining in the second quarter and 27-10 with 10:29 to go in the third. But then NU found magic, and his first name was Taylor.
Taylor Martinez — who finished with 288 total yards and three touchdowns — started the comeback with a 20-yard pass to Kenny Bell. One play later, Martinez scrambled 38 yards for a touchdown.
Martinez later hit Kyler Reed for a 10-yard touchdown before Brett Maher nailed two field goals to give Nebraska a 30-27 victory.
Of course, the Badgers have also given the Huskers some tough times, starting in 1901 when Wiscy won 18-0 in a game expected to be more of a blowout.
"It took the Badger football team the entire first half to solve the terrific plunges of the Nebraska State university eleven this afternoon," The World-Herald published on Nov. 3, 1901, "And the score of 18 to 0 by no means adequately represents the stubborn fight that was made by the men from the west."
The Huskers took the reigns 64 years later, starting a run of three consecutive series victories in 1965, 1966 and 1973.
Read below to see how every Husker-Badger matchup went:
1901
1965
1966
1973
1974
2011
2012
2012 Big Ten title
2012 Big Ten title
2014
2014
2015
2015
2016
2016
2017
2017
2018
2018
Notes
» No team that has played Nebraska 10 or more times has averaged as many points as Wisconsin (29.8). Texas Tech is second with 25.7 points.
» Wisconsin has one player from Nebraska — Bryson Williams from Lincoln Southeast. The Huskers have no players from Wisconsin. All time, NU has signed 29 players from Wisconsin in addition to six walk-ons. You can see them all here.
» Nebraska is 12-5-1 all-time on Nov. 16, including a 56-6 win over Kansas in 1985 where the Huskers racked up 639 total yards of offense.
» This is Nebraska's 14th game against Wisconsin, which becomes the 19th opponent to face the Huskers 14-plus times. NU has a winning record against 13 of those opponents.
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.