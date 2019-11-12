This article was originally published in October of 2018 and has been updated to reflect recent results.

If any team has been a thorn in the side of Nebraska since joining the Big Ten in 2011, it's probably Wisconsin. 

Whether by blowout (2012, 2014, 2017) or heartbreak (2015, 2016), the Badgers bothered the Huskers in the Bo Pelini and Mike Riley eras. In 2018, the trend continued against Scott Frost.

But there's one exception: Sept. 29, 2012.

The game looked to be going the way some have come to expect — the Huskers trailed 20-3 with 11:50 remaining in the second quarter and 27-10 with 10:29 to go in the third. But then NU found magic, and his first name was Taylor.

Taylor Martinez — who finished with 288 total yards and three touchdowns — started the comeback with a 20-yard pass to Kenny Bell. One play later, Martinez scrambled 38 yards for a touchdown. 

Martinez later hit Kyler Reed for a 10-yard touchdown before Brett Maher nailed two field goals to give Nebraska a 30-27 victory.

Of course, the Badgers have also given the Huskers some tough times, starting in 1901 when Wiscy won 18-0 in a game expected to be more of a blowout. 

"It took the Badger football team the entire first half to solve the terrific plunges of the Nebraska State university eleven this afternoon," The World-Herald published on Nov. 3, 1901, "And the score of 18 to 0 by no means adequately represents the stubborn fight that was made by the men from the west."

The Huskers took the reigns 64 years later, starting a run of three consecutive series victories in 1965, 1966 and 1973.

Read below to see how every Husker-Badger matchup went:

» No team that has played Nebraska 10 or more times has averaged as many points as Wisconsin (29.8). Texas Tech is second with 25.7 points. 

» Wisconsin has one player from Nebraska — Bryson Williams from Lincoln Southeast. The Huskers have no players from Wisconsin. All time, NU has signed 29 players from Wisconsin in addition to six walk-ons. You can see them all here.

» Nebraska is 12-5-1 all-time on Nov. 16, including a 56-6 win over Kansas in 1985 where the Huskers racked up 639 total yards of offense.

» This is Nebraska's 14th game against Wisconsin, which becomes the 19th opponent to face the Huskers 14-plus times. NU has a winning record against 13 of those opponents.

You can see every Nebraska football game, from 1890 to today, in The World-Herald’s extensive Husker History database. Also included? When NU last appeared at every spot in the AP Top 25, an overview of every coach, data on the sellout streak and so much more.

