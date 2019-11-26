8 quick facts about Husker football's history on Black Friday

Nebraska offensive lineman Andrew Rodriguez carries the Heroes Trophy after the Huskers defeated Iowa in 2012. 

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

Trying to avoid political talk at the Thanksgiving dinner table? Is Grandma asking why you still don't have a significant other? Maybe try using one of these to change the topic. 

The Huskers have played 34 Black Friday games, including every season since 1990. Here are eight quick facts about Nebraska's post-Thanksgiving Day performances.

Note: For the purposes of this article we are including every game Nebraska has played the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

1. Nebraska is 22-12 on Black Fridays. 

2. The 51 points Nebraska scored in 2007 is the most ever in a Husker loss.

3. The Huskers have played 15 games against Colorado (12-3), nine vs. Oklahoma (6-4), eight against Iowa (3-5) and one vs. Hawaii (1-0).

4. Overall, the average Black Friday score for Nebraska is 25.1-24.3. 

5. The three biggest Black Friday wins for Nebraska — by margin of victory — are 37-0 (1995 vs. Oklahoma), 45-17 (2010 vs. Colorado) and 30-3 (2005 vs. Colorado). The three biggest losses are 56-14 (2017 vs. Iowa), 45-10 (1990 vs. Oklahoma) and 38-7 (1977 vs. Oklahoma).

6. Nebraska is 11-6 at home and on the road on Black Friday.

7. Nebraska has been ranked in 22 of 34 games, including No. 1 in both 1994 and 1995. The Huskers are 17-5 when playing as a ranked team on Black Friday. Only two of those losses have come since 1990, and both were against unranked opponents. The Huskers are 5-3 in Black Friday games when both teams are ranked, but that hasn't happened since 2001. Nebraska is 0-2 when unranked and facing a ranked team (2002 Colorado, 2015 Iowa).

8. The Huskers are 2-0 when Black Friday games go into overtime (1999 Colorado, 2014 Iowa).

You can see Nebraska's full Black Friday history below:

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

selonich@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/ThanksSteven

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription