Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a 40-yard pass to JD Spielman on the first play from scrimmage.

Each week, The World-Herald will track the Nebraska quarterback's play game-to-game, including wow plays, turnovers, market indicator and more.

Two wow plays

Adrian Martinez didn’t have a great game.

We’ll get to that later. Let’s start with the positive.

He began the game with a 40-yarder to JD Spielman. And give kudos to Spielman for the one-handed catch. But Martinez waited just long enough, threw a perfect ball over the linebacker, and started the game off hot.

Now, Nebraska ended up gaining one yard on the next three plays and punted, so it didn’t matter much.

The final “wow” play was his 21-yard run in the fourth quarter. On third-and-6, right after he missed an easy pass, he took off and looked like his old self for a first down. He stood up and pumped his fist.

Basic stats

Martinez was 22 for 39 for 247 yards and one interception. He added 58 yards on 12 carries on a bum knee. His longest run was 21 yards, his longest pass was 42.

Turnovers

One interception: Martinez didn’t see a safety, who was waiting for Spielman to go near the end zone on the wheel route. 

Martinez Market indicator

Down: It was a tale of two halves for Martinez. He was off in the first. He was good enough to keep NU in the game in the second. He scored twice to give Nebraska a late lead. But he wasn’t good enough to lead the team down on the final drive.

This is what you get with Martinez during his sophomore slump. Good enough to keep you in games. But not quite good enough to win you all of them.

