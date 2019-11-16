Adrian Martinez

Adrian Martinez's longest throw for the day as 36 yards, and his longest rush was 45 yards.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Each week, The World-Herald will track the Nebraska quarterback's play game-to-game, including wow plays, turnovers, market indicator and more.

* * *

Two wow plays

Let’s start with the final drive. Nebraska was backed up to its 4-yard line down by 16. Martinez hit Wisconsin with play action, saw a hole in the defense and took advantage, tearing down the sideline for a 45-yard gain. He ran just too fast to grab one more block to take the run for six, but it gave Nebraska new life in the fourth quarter.

The second play was a pin-point pass to JD Spielman. Martinez knew he had Spielman the entire route, and waited for the junior to break toward the end zone and placed it right in his hands. A beautiful throw for a 23-yard score.

Basic stats

Martinez was 13 for 23 for 220 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added 89 yards on 16 carries, and that includes a 20-yard sack. His longest run was 45 yards, his longest pass was 36.

Turnovers

One interception. Scott Frost explained: “One of their defensive linemen was just kind of spying him and reached up and tipped the ball. It’s unfortunate. In a situation like that, maybe if he moves his feet a little and opens up a lane to him, or gets to him just a little quicker. Wasn’t a bad play by him, I think he’ll learn from it but I think it’s just an unfortunate deal.”

Martinez Market indicator

Steady. He made two mistakes. They were large mistakes. But he made two of them. You can complain and complain about Martinez’s decisions to not run, but twice he chose not to run for 5 yards and twice chose to throw. One was a 36-yard pass to Kanawai Noa, the other a 20-yarder to Wyatt Mazour.

Martinez may not be playing as well as he did his freshman season, but he isn't the sole reason Nebraska’s offense failed to score five times in Wisconsin territory.

Photos: Nebraska faces Wisconsin

1 of 91

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris