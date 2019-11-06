...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 25.0 FEET THROUGH THE
WEEKEND.
&&
Nebraska coach Scott Frost defended his quarterbacks during a Wednesday press conference.
LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Wednesday largely defended quarterback Adrian Martnez's play in a 31-27 loss to Purdue while declining to comment on whether the gap between Martinez and backups Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey has closed.
"I don't want to talk about depth chart or anything like that," Frost said. "Adrian did some really good things, needs to play better. We missed some wide open guys on Saturday — and that can't happen. I don't know how much of that has to do with his health, but the other guys are playing really well. Feel good about the depth there."
Frost said Martinez made some "fantastic" plays during two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. It was the sophomore's first game since Oct. 5, when he was hurt at the end of the third quarter against Northwestern. At some point this season, Martinez, Vedral and McCaffrey have been hurt.
"There's been a lot of challenges, but, overall, the quarterbacks have played well enough for us to win," Frost said. "We've got to get better around them. We've got to give them more time so they're more comfortable inside of the pocket. We've got to get some more weapons in the program and the guys on the field need to be in the right spots so the quarterback can trust them there.
"Everybody always looks at the quarterback — and there's been some good and bad there. Certainly having guys nicked up hasn't helped, but we're going to continue to get better around them."
More quick hits from Frost's chat during the bye week:
» Do not look for NU to wantonly burn redshirts of freshmen after a three-game losing streak.
"We're going to trying to use as many guys as we can without wasting a year," Frost said. "And if guys were going to get limited reps, it doesn't make sense to play them 30 snaps all year and have that be one of their years of eligibility. So we've got to look out for the team, No. 1, but also those guys' well-being, and just burning a year to play a few snaps here and there doesn't make sense."
Frost said running back Rahmir Johnson has played two games this season — he's played three with his one-play decoy appearance against Purdue — but will retain his redshirt.
» NU's defense had "serious breakdowns in coverage that needed to be addressed on the coaching staff and on the team" in the second and fourth quarters.
"We gave up too many easy things, and there's simple things we can do to fix that," Frost said.
NU's team needs to play "great" at the same time.
"When this thing turns, it's really going to turn," Frost said. "But we've got to play a more complete game as a team."
» The goals for Nebraska remain the same: Getting better every day. Frost said NU practiced with "spirit" on Wednesday. Asked if his practice methods have changed given the losing streak, Frost said: "What's not working?"
"As coaches you always have to continue to adjust schematically, everything else," Frost said. "We'll take a hard look that's causing issues or lack of progress in the offseason. I'll look at everything."
» Frost demurred on several "big picture issues" — such as leadership — to focus on "getting better today."
» When asked about how Nebraska is working on preventing fumbles — NU leads the nation with 23 of them — Frost said: "we work on them every day."
» Darrion Daniels did not practice Wednesday.
1 of 68
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels makes a first quarter interception.
Purdue alumni and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees claps towards Nebraska fans who were yelling at him most of the fourth quarter after Purdue scored a touchdown to go ahead at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Purdue alumni and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, right, talks to Purdue's Jack Plummer as he was getting carted off the field after an injury in the fourth quarter against Nebraska at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Purdue's Jack Plummer throws a pass while being tackled by Nebraska's Ben Stille in the third quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019. Plummer was called for intentional grounding on the play.
From left: Kelby Mittan, his daughter, Ryleigh, 3, and wife Courtney watch Nebraska take on Purdue during a chilly game at at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019. They are from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels makes a first quarter interception.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman catches a 40-yard pass on Nebraska's first play from scrimmage against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, right, celebrates getting a second quarter interception. Jackson was celebrating with teammate Braxton Clark.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Zander Horvath runs after catching the ball and breaking a tackle from Nebraska's JoJo Domann in the third quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez dives in for a fourth quarter touchdown against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jack Plummer leaves the game after an injury in the fourth quarter against Nebraska at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson celebrates tackling Purdue's King Doerue in the third quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost turns away after Purdue scores what would be the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, holds his arm in front of JD Spielman, right, after diving for extra yards in the first quarter against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a 40-yard pass to JD Spielman on the first play from scrimmage against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman catches a 40-yard pass on Nebraska's first play from scrimmage against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost looks out of the locker room door before his team takes the field against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman runs after catching a pass on Nebraska's first play from scrimmage as Purdue's Jalen Graham left, and Cory Trice, right pursue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a 40-yard pass to JD Spielman on the first play from scrimmage against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong punts the ball in the first quarter against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eli Sullivan tips a punt from Purdue's Zac Collins in the first quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, holds his arm in front of JD Spielman, right, after diving for extra yards in the first quarter against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez dives for extra yards in the first quarter against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Davis tries to tackle Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer in the second quarter but Plummer was able to break free for a run at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa can't catch this third and long pass in the second quarter that set up a punt against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, throws a pass under pressure by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieiki in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska coach Scott Frost reacts to Purdue scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels makes a first quarter interception.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels makes a first quarter interception as Purdue's quarterback Jack Plummer tries to tackle him.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up before the start of game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez greets fans as he arrives for the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks onto the field before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joel Ripkey wears a Nebraska hat and a Purdue coat outside Ross-Ade stadium on Saturday, November 02, 2019. Joel grew in the area and his wife, Nicole Ripkey, went to school at Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Natalie Dingus, 11, greets Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost as Nebraska arrives at Ross-Ade to play Purdue on Saturday, November 02, 2019. Her family is from Virginia.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez warms up before the game against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grady Dingus plays in the fall leaves as he waits for the Nebraska football team to arrive at the stadium.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Strunc of Omaha waits for the Nebraska football team to arrive.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Strunc, left, of Omaha poses for a picture with University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Renata Anderson and her grandson, Owen, 1, explore Ross-Ade Stadium before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost turns away after Purdue scores what would be the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry hits Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer as he throws a complete pass in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Brycen Hopkins catches a pass in the fourth quarter in front of Nebraska's Eric Lee Jr. at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws an incomplete pass as he his hit by Purdue's Ben Holt in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman catches a third down pass in the fourth quarter in front of Purdue's Ben Holt at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue alumni and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees claps towards Nebraska fans who were yelling at him most of the fourth quarter after Purdue scored a touchdown to go ahead at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue alumni and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, right, talks to Purdue's Jack Plummer as he was getting carted off the field after an injury in the fourth quarter against Nebraska at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman walks off the field against after losing to Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels walks off the field against after losing to Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs out of the grasp of Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieiki at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez leaves the field following the Huskers 31-27 loss to Purdue.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman gets run out of bounds after making a fourth quarter reception.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter as he's pressured by Purdue's Ben Holt.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates scoring an early fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills gets pushed out of bounds by Purdue's Cory Trice in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille, left, drags down Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez reacts to loosing three yards and not converting a third down in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez avoids being sacked by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieiki in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills gets up ended by Purdue's Derrick Barnes.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's King Doerue spins out of a tackle by Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Collin Miller drags down Purdue's David Bell in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson gets pushed out of bounds by Purdue's Ben Holt in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska center Cameron Jurgens hikes the ball to quarterback Adrian Martinez.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jack Plummer throws a pass while being tackled by Nebraska's Ben Stille in the third quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019. Plummer was called for intentional grounding on the play.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jack Plummer throws a pass while Nebraska's Carlos Davis pursues in the third quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jaylan Alexander can't get a hand on a pass before JD Spielman catches it at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Farniok blocks Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieiki at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Boe Wilson blocks Purdue's George Karlaftis at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Kelby Mittan, his daughter, Ryleigh, 3, and wife Courtney watch Nebraska take on Purdue during a chilly game at at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019. They are from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Brycen Hopkins catches a pass in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Post a comment as