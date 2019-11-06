Scott Frost

Nebraska coach Scott Frost defended his quarterbacks during a Wednesday press conference. 

LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Wednesday largely defended quarterback Adrian Martnez's play in a 31-27 loss to Purdue while declining to comment on whether the gap between Martinez and backups Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey has closed. 

"I don't want to talk about depth chart or anything like that," Frost said. "Adrian did some really good things, needs to play better. We missed some wide open guys on Saturday — and that can't happen. I don't know how much of that has to do with his health, but the other guys are playing really well. Feel good about the depth there." 

Frost said Martinez made some "fantastic" plays during two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. It was the sophomore's first game since Oct. 5, when he was hurt at the end of the third quarter against Northwestern. At some point this season, Martinez, Vedral and McCaffrey have been hurt. 

"There's been a lot of challenges, but, overall, the quarterbacks have played well enough for us to win," Frost said. "We've got to get better around them. We've got to give them more time so they're more comfortable inside of the pocket. We've got to get some more weapons in the program and the guys on the field need to be in the right spots so the quarterback can trust them there. 

"Everybody always looks at the quarterback — and there's been some good and bad there. Certainly having guys nicked up hasn't helped, but we're going to continue to get better around them." 

More quick hits from Frost's chat during the bye week: 

» Do not look for NU to wantonly burn redshirts of freshmen after a three-game losing streak. 

"We're going to trying to use as many guys as we can without wasting a year," Frost said. "And if guys were going to get limited reps, it doesn't make sense to play them 30 snaps all year and have that be one of their years of eligibility. So we've got to look out for the team, No. 1, but also those guys' well-being, and just burning a year to play a few snaps here and there doesn't make sense."

Frost said running back Rahmir Johnson has played two games this season — he's played three with his one-play decoy appearance against Purdue — but will retain his redshirt. 

» NU's defense had "serious breakdowns in coverage that needed to be addressed on the coaching staff and on the team" in the second and fourth quarters. 

"We gave up too many easy things, and there's simple things we can do to fix that," Frost said. 

NU's team needs to play "great" at the same time. 

"When this thing turns, it's really going to turn," Frost said. "But we've got to play a more complete game as a team." 

» The goals for Nebraska remain the same: Getting better every day. Frost said NU practiced with "spirit" on Wednesday. Asked if his practice methods have changed given the losing streak, Frost said: "What's not working?" 

"As coaches you always have to continue to adjust schematically, everything else," Frost said. "We'll take a hard look that's causing issues or lack of progress in the offseason. I'll look at everything." 

» Frost demurred on several "big picture issues" — such as leadership — to focus on "getting better today." 

» When asked about how Nebraska is working on preventing fumbles — NU leads the nation with 23 of them — Frost said: "we work on them every day." 

» Darrion Daniels did not practice Wednesday.

