Nebraska practiced outside in 28-degree weather on Wednesday morning with a 17-degree wind chill and light snow blowing at about 15 miles per hour. "NFL Playoff weather," offensive coordinator Troy Walters said.
LINCOLN — Before the Minnesota game, with the forecast showing signs of winter weather, Nebraska said they didn't plan on doing much to prepare for the elements.
Flip that script on its head.
Nebraska practiced outside in 28-degree weather Wednesday morning with a 17-degree wind chill and light snow blowing at about 15 miles per hour.
"NFL Playoff weather," offensive coordinator Troy Walters said. "Yeah it's good for us to go out there. Saturday may be cold, may be snowing, who knows. so it's good to get out there and create some mental toughness. And the guys responded."
Nebraska, 4-4 heading into Purdue this weekend, will get sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez back under center. Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said he's liked what Martinez has done in practice the last two weeks, and said Nebraska's depth at quarterback is uniquely talented. Not often do you get three legitimate candidates to play serious minutes, he said.
True freshman Luke McCaffrey, however, was not in pads for practice Wednesday. Wyatt Mazour was seen in a walking boot.
Some other notes from practice:
» Offensive line coach Greg Austin said Trent Hixon played his best game of the season at right guard. Hixson came in for an injured Boe Wilson, and graded out well. The entire offensive line graded out better than most games this season, he said.
» Walters said Nebraska had four clean drives against Indiana. That meant drives without a penalty, and without a loss of three or more yards. NU scored on all four drives. A focus this week, like usual, is not shooting themselves in the foot against Purdue.
» The Boilermakers have a defense with some injuries, Walters said, but they play hard. Nebraska's expecting a fight.
