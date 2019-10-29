...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.8 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO REMAIN NEAR 25.8 FEET.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3
INCHES. HIGHEST TOTALS ALONG THE NEBRASKA KANSAS BORDER.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS....PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE ON
WEDNESDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said NU's struggles on third down and in the red zone have to get fixed.
LINCOLN — Nebraska's defense fell apart on third down in a 38-31 loss to Indiana, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday, and a bad practice three days before the game — the very practice where NU puts in its third down and red zone packages — was a key reason why.
So as NU struggled, in real time, against the Hoosiers, Chinander saw players coming off the field knowing what they did wrong right after they did it.
"That's why we're here," Chinander said, his voice rising. "We have to get it right. The players have to execute, 100 percent, but we have to find a way to get it done, period."
"We came here to Nebraska because Nebraska's about being tough, and if you're not tough enough on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday, we need to find somebody else, period."
Chinander received hearty support from his boss, head coach Scott Frost, and players on Monday. Chinander tries not to pay attention to news, but appreciated it.
"I love these kids," Chinander said. "Here's what I'd tell you: I love football, I love Nebraska, And I love these kids. And I'm going to coach them as hard as I freaking can for as long as I'm here, and I hope that's for a really, really long time. This program's going to be really good — we have to find a way to get it better. There's no such thing as a quick fix. I know everybody wants it. I want it. The players want it. That's not realistic. We have to build this program to where Coach Frost wants it. If that happens for the next four games, great. If that happens next year, that's probably not good enough for everybody, but we're going to keep pushing until we do it. There's not one person in this building who doesn't love Nebraska."
More notes from practice:
» Chinander said Purdue — one of the nation's worst rushing teams — is still trying to find some ways to run the ball but aren't having success. Purdue's pass game — the formation it uses and the athletes it has — is challenging.
"You have to be ready for the whole passing attack," Chinander said.
» NU practiced out in the cold Tuesday.
» Running back Wyatt Mazour did not practice and had his right foot in a walking boot.
I have heard this same type of comment from coaches at NU for the last 4 or more years (in position but missed tackles, bad practices, players thinking too much, etc. etc.). Yet, rarely do the players on the field change. Same OL, same LB, same DBs. It's obvious the players know that even when they look bad, they will be right back out the next week to look bad again. I am sure Barry will be back at his starting LB this week for Purdue, but why, hasn't he proved that he will not follow the scheme but rather just run blindly at the QB?
Now that Eric Chinander has spoken, I feel worse. Hard to believe that Frost calls him “the smartest guy in the room.”
