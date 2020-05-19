Two Husker football walk-ons were ticketed over the weekend after Lincoln police say they hosted a loud party, but they won’t be charged with violating pandemic restrictions.
Police were called out to the duplex of Corbin Ruth and Riley Moses late Saturday night. When police arrived, about 10 people walked out of the duplex, with more people inside. The two football players were cited on suspicion of maintaining a disorderly house, a misdemeanor. It is the second time this month police have been called to the house for a party.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Nebraska does not allow public gatherings of 10 or more people. Since Ruth and Riley cooperated with police, they were not charged with a pandemic enforcement citation, police said, which is the equivalent to violating a city ordinance.
Ruth is a 6-foot junior running back from Malcolm who attended Seward High School and transferred from Northwest Missouri State to Nebraska in 2018 to walk on. Moses is a 6-foot-2, 305-pound redshirt freshman walk-on offensive lineman from Fairmont.
