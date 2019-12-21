New Mexico Military Institute outside linebacker Junior Aho — who had been verbally committed to NU sight unseen — is reopening his recruitment and not signing with the Huskers.
Aho had committed to Nebraska just before the Huskers' game with Iowa, but his coach informed media Aho would not be signing with the Huskers last week. It is not believed Aho still had a spot available in NU's class. He also never visited the school.
Photos: Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class
Pheldarius Payne
Alante Brown
Marcus Fleming
Jaiden Francois
Jordon Riley
Jimari Butler
Niko Cooper
Keyshawn Greene
Omar Manning
Eteva Mauga-Clements
Junior Aho
Marquis Black
Ronald Delancy
Henry Gray
Marvin Scott
Sevion Morrison
William Nixon
Blaise Gunnerson
Nash Hutmacher
Alex Conn
Tamon Lynum
Turner Corcoran
Zavier Betts
Logan Smothers
