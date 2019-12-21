New Mexico Military Institute outside linebacker Junior Aho — who had been verbally committed to NU sight unseen — is reopening his recruitment and not signing with the Huskers.

Aho had committed to Nebraska just before the Huskers' game with Iowa, but his coach informed media Aho would not be signing with the Huskers last week. It is not believed Aho still had a spot available in NU's class. He also never visited the school.

Photos: Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription