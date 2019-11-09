LINCOLN — The Nebraska-Wisconsin game is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Nov. 16, the Big Ten announced Saturday.

The game, which will be televised on BTN, will be the Huskers' third 11 a.m. kick this season. 

NU is 1-7 against the Badgers since joining the Big Ten. Wisconsin is 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play. They host Iowa this weekend.

The kickoff time for Nebraska's game against Maryland on Nov. 23 is still undecided. That could be announced next Monday (though the Big Ten could delay that with a six-day window as well). The Huskers' regular-season finale against Iowa will start at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents

Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.

1 of 29

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription