LINCOLN — The Nebraska-Wisconsin game is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Nov. 16, the Big Ten announced Saturday.
The game, which will be televised on BTN, will be the Huskers' third 11 a.m. kick this season.
NU is 1-7 against the Badgers since joining the Big Ten. Wisconsin is 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play. They host Iowa this weekend.
The kickoff time for Nebraska's game against Maryland on Nov. 23 is still undecided. That could be announced next Monday (though the Big Ten could delay that with a six-day window as well). The Huskers' regular-season finale against Iowa will start at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.
