LINCOLN — The Nebraska-Maryland game is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 23, the Big Ten announced Monday.
The game will be the Huskers' first trip to Maryland. NU leads the all-time series against the Terrapins 1-0 — a 28-7 win in 2016.
Nebraska's final three games of 2019 — Wisconsin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, at Maryland and Iowa at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 — will all be televised by BTN.
