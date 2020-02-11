The Nebraska rifle team shot up to No. 4 in the latest CRCA rankings released Tuesday, following the Huskers' record-setting match against Akron on Saturday.

The No. 4 ranking is the Huskers' highest of the season and the second time NU has been ranked in the top five.

"This is a huge victory for us," senior captain Maddie Korthas said in a press release. "Rising to fourth place shows how much hard work and dedication has gone into practice and performance over the past few months."

Kentucky leads the latest ratings, followed by TCU and West Virginia, with Akron rounding out the top five.

NU's score of 4,687 against Akron is second in program history, behind only the team's score of 4,690 at the NCAA qualifier from Feb. 22, 2015. This season, the Huskers have shot two scores in the top five all-time program scores — the other was 4,686 against TCU on January 25.

