...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.8 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO REMAIN NEAR 25.8 FEET.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES,
WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS UP TO 3 INCHES POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE ON
WEDNESDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez plans to resume his on-field role at Purdue, crediting coaches and trainers for limiting him in recent weeks.
LINCOLN — Speaking to reporters for the first time in a month, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had one proclamation about the left knee injury that sidelined him the last two games.
"I feel physically ready," the sophomore said. "And I expect to go."
The top two Husker quarterbacks stopped for interviews following Tuesday's practice, with Noah Vedral drawing a crowd to Martinez's right inside the Hawks Center. But it was the preseason Heisman candidate who changed the outlook for NU's next game at Purdue by declaring himself ready to perform.
Martinez said he didn't fear the worst when he went down with the injury late in the Northwestern game. But he couldn't run or cut on the knee either.
Now the starter plans to resume his on-field role at Purdue, crediting coaches and trainers for limiting him in recent weeks. He didn't like sitting out, but added that he gained something from the time. The knee feels "ready to go" too.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
"It's allowed my body to recover, it's allowed me to recover," Martinez said. "And I'm back ready to go. I feel like my arm's juiced up and everything's recuperated. I'm ready to be back and I'm fired up."
Martinez praised the play of backups Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey, taking particular joy in the "Luuuuke!" chants from the Memorial Stadium crowd Saturday. He said his aim was to help his fellow QBs as much as possible while he was unable to play.
He didn't dress for the Minnesota game, instead wearing a heavy coat and watching the quarterbacks warm up. He was in full uniform for Indiana and went through full pregame routines but was later revealed to be only an "emergency" option.
"There's always something to draw from the experience," Martinez said. "I was just trying to be the best teammate I could be."
McCaffrey walked past after not practicing in pads Tuesday. Meanwhile, Martinez fielded questions about quarterback depth and Monday's players meeting with coach Scott Frost.
Vedral said "I'll be all right" after his lower-body injury Saturday. He added that the bye week helped the offense execute at its best pace of the season.
Martinez, who donned a headset for most of last Saturday, also saw a crisper tempo in the attack. Despite the unit topping 500 total yards, three turnovers allowed the game to slip away.
"We shot ourselves in the foot," Martinez said. "That's kind of been the story of the season offensively."
Nebraska vs. Purdue football history
1958
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
He’s back! One week too late.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.