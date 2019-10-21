LINCOLN — Nebraska will be featured on Fox for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Purdue on Nov. 2.
That will be Nebraska's first 11 a.m. kick since the opener against South Alabama, when the Huskers won 35-21. The Purdue game will be Nebraska's third this season to air on Fox.
Nebraska is 4-2 against Purdue since joining the Big Ten but lost last year 42-28.
The Boilermakers are 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten this season. They play Illinois this weekend.
Nebraska and Indiana kick off at 2:30 p.m. in Lincoln on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.