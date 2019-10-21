Nebraska Purdue

Nebraska is 4-2 against Purdue since joining the Big Ten, but the Boilermakers won last year, 42-28, in Memorial Stadium.

LINCOLN — Nebraska will be featured on Fox for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Purdue on Nov. 2.

That will be Nebraska's first 11 a.m. kick since the opener against South Alabama, when the Huskers won 35-21. The Purdue game will be Nebraska's third this season to air on Fox.

The Boilermakers are 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten this season. They play Illinois this weekend.

Nebraska and Indiana kick off at 2:30 p.m. in Lincoln on Saturday. 

