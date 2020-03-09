Nebraska point guard Cam Mack named All-Big Ten honorable mention

Nebraska's Cam Mack recorded the first triple-double in program history in a win over Purdue.

Nebraska point guard Cam Mack was selected as an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media, the conference announced Monday.

Mack averaged 11.6 points per game, 6.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds this season. He had four double-doubles in Big Ten play, including the first triple-double in program history against Purdue on Dec. 15.

The sophomore was suspended indefinitely by Husker coach Fred Hoiberg on Saturday, the fifth time NU's starting point guard has been disciplined by the staff. Mack did not travel for Thursday night’s game at No. 25 Michigan and was suspended for violation of team rules.

Senior Haanif Cheatham was Nebraska’s nominee for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for his contributions on and off the court. Cheatham led the Huskers with 13.1 points per game this season.

