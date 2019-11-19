Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry named finalist for Pop Warner College Football Award

LINCOLN — Nebraska senior linebacker Mohamed Barry has been named one of six finalists for the Pop Warner National College Football Award.
Other finalists for the award, established in 2010, include USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Wake Forest running back Cade Carney, Penn State punter Blake Gillikin, Kansas safety Bryce Torneden and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.
The award recognizes a graduating senior who has made a real impact on the field, in the classroom and in his community.
Barry, a four-time member of both the Brook Berringer and Tom Osborne Citizenship Teams, leads the Huskers with 81 total tackles.
Nebraska cornerback Prince Amukamara was the first winner of the award in 2010.
